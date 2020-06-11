New management for food bank and domestic violence shelter

St. George non-profit will bring their expertise and experience to Tooele ♦

There is new management coming for the Tooele food bank and the domestic violence shelter.

The Tooele County Commission approved contracts with the Friends of Switchpoint for operating the Tooele food bank and the domestic violence shelter during their June 3 meeting.

Operations of the two services were transferred from the County to Valley Behavioral Health in May 2013, during the County’s financial crisis.

“We’re grateful for Valley Behavioral Health for picking up these facilities and running them for us,” said Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas. “But they aren’t the kind of thing that Valley Behavioral does. Now, with mutual consent, we will transfer those operations to Switchpoint.”

Switchpoint is a non-profit organization based in St. George that has experience in providing a food pantry, domestic violence services and other services for homeless and economically disadvantaged people, with a goal of helping them reach independence, according to Thomas.

Switchpoint will bring their expertise and experience in running these kinds of programs to Tooele County, according to Thomas.

Carol Hollowell, executive director and founder of Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George, spoke at a homeless summit meeting in Tooele County in October 2019.

According to Gary Dalton, Tooele County’s director of behavioral health services, the transition to Switchpoint should be seamless to clients at both facilities.

“They will be using the same facilities and the many of the same staff,” he said.

The Food Bank will become a “Food Pantry” and its operation will continue to include the services for homeless and people at risk of homelessness formerly known as “relief services,” according to Dalton.

The county will provide $20,000 in direct support to each program annually along with in-kind contribution of space and infrastructure, Dalton said.

Dalton is in the process of working with the involved entities to transfer federal grant funding for the domestic violence shelter to Switchpoint, he said.

Valley Behavioral Health will continue to provide mental health and substance abuse services in Tooele County, according to Dalton.

Currently the food bank serves around 400 clients per month while another 350 clients each month use the relief services. The domestic violence shelter houses an average of nine women at a time, according to Dalton.

Tooele County hired Dalton to coordinate funding, contracts and services for the County’s social services that do not fall under the health department according to Thomas.

Dalton has experience in that role, having served in a similar position in the county during the 80s and early 90s, Thomas said.