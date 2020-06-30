New Miss Tooele City selected

Ella Rose Leonelli will wear the crown for a year ♦

The show must go on.

On Saturday the new Miss Tooele City royalty was chosen for the city’s Fourth of July celebration, although the COVID-19 outbreak caused a modification of the traditional pageantry.

The pageant took place in the conference room of the new police station located on Garden Street in Tooele at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was streamed to the Tooele City Facebook page.

Only contestants, city staff members, volunteers, judges, and the news media were let in to see the pageant live.

Emma Wardle, last year’s royalty and her father, Scott Wardle, chairman of the City Council presented the afternoon’s events.

The day began with an in-person, private interview with the four judges from out of town.

When the pageant began, the girls showcased their evening wear attire and then answered questions from residents of the city via pre-recorded video. This was added this year as a new judging requirement.

The contestants then presented a location of a place in Tooele City that was “red white and blue-tiful”

Next, the talent and skills demonstration took place via pre-recorded video and a parade of contestants took place in order for the judges to crown the winners.

At the end of the pageant several awards were given out before the final crowning of the winners.

Rylie “Smiley” was awarded the mayor’s city pride award, the spirit of Miss Tooele City, and rookie recognition, because she had the fourth highest score.

In the end, the judges chose Ella Rose Leonelli as Miss Tooele City. Her co-attendants are Eden Legge and Suni Norman.

Even though the pageant was held differently this year, the girls all enjoyed being a part of the program.

“When I was younger, both of my parents were honored in separate years at the pageant,” said contestant Boston Anderson. “My dad for being a veteran and my mom for being a military spouse. Those moments were important for both of them. They felt seen and heard. It mattered. I love that the Miss Tooele City program focus on honoring hometown heroes.”

When asked if she would do it again, Anderson answered yes.

“I came away with awesome new friends and great memories,” she stated. “I also came away with some new skills and some confidence. Win or lose, I worked hard and I know I gave a great performance. I would do it again and I would encourage every girl who’s thought about giving it a try. You might not win but you will definitely learn new things and make new friends.”