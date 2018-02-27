New music expo features local education opportunities

Local professional music educators held an expo Monday night at The Celebration Hall in Grantsville to show the public what they have to offer to help people improve their musical skills.

Instruction is readily available for residents who want to learn how to play a musical instrument, improve their singing voices or participate in a choir or ensemble.

“Tooele County is a music-rich county,” said Jennifer Trimble who organized the event.

Displays were set up by various teachers promoting their specialties.

“We had 26 music teachers here tonight, and there are 47 professional music teachers in Tooele County,” Trimble said.

Some of the topics featured at the expo included early childhood music education, complete musicianship, voice, choir, ensembles, full-service studios, piano, woodwinds, brass, guitar, ukulele, strings, organ, harpsichord, percussion and musical theater.

Trimble specializes in music education for children four to six years old.

From birth to 7 or 8 is the time where the brain is still prime and develops the most, Trimble said. Her program, Let’s Play Music, includes ear training, learning notes and sight reading.

“Music education is important and helps children develop educationally in other areas,” she said.

There are 10 piano teachers listed in the 2018 Tooele County Music Education Directory with six from Tooele, three from Stansbury Park and one from Grantsville.

“This type of event is great,” said Dr. Michael Green, who teaches from his home in Tooele. He also teaches at students’ homes.

“We’ve had a steady flow of people come through here tonight,” Green said.

The event ran for nearly three hours.

Azalia Thacker from Stansbury Park, and Kayson Mitchell from Tooele, teach the ukulele.

“I’ve been playing for two years and decided to teach,” Mitchell said. “The good thing about the ukulele is it’s a little easier to learn, and it’s very portable.”

This year’s first Tooele County Music Educators Expo lasted one evening, but a two-day event is planned for February 2019.

Events for next year will include a teacher networking luncheon, workshops, presentations and student performances.