New organization wants to bring adult care services to county

A new non-profit organization in Tooele County has a mission to provide adult day care for adults over the age of 50 who need supervised care during the day.

Sandy Price, Stansbury Park, is the founder and board president of Lighthouse Adult Care Services.

“We want to provide an affordable, safe and loving environment to support these adults and their caregivers,” Price said. “The Tooele County community needs this kind of care available right here in our county.”

Price has first-hand experience with the need for adult day care in Tooele County. She moved to the county five years ago from Ogden and provided care for her mother who suffered from dementia.

“It was hard for me to do simple things like go grocery shopping,” she said. “I couldn’t leave her at home alone. I wasn’t able to take her into the store and she couldn’t sit in the car by herself.”

Lighthouse and Price’s vision is for a place that will provide more than just adult babysitting.

“Our center will have a professionally trained staff that will provide nutritious meals, and a variety of activities that focus on the needs of our clients,” Price said.

With no such service available in Tooele, Price would take her mother into an adult care center in Salt Lake County.

“Our people here in Tooele shouldn’t have to drive that far for this kind of service,” she said.

Statistics show that one in 10 people over the age of 65 have some form of dementia, according to Price.

“With 6,500 people over the age of 65 in Tooele County, that’s a potential of 650 people with dementia,” she said.

Lighthouse has several obstacles to tackle as it strives to bring adult care service to Tooele County.

To be licensed with the state, Lighthouse needs to find a facility that offers 50 square-feet of open space for each client. That space cannot include any offices, hallways, bathrooms and other non-open space, according to Price.

Lighthouse hopes to offer its adult day care service on a sliding scale based on the income of the client, topping out at a maximum of $45 for a day, according to Price.

Potential clients include adults of the age of 50 who require supervised care and are non-aggressive.

“Our clients may be adults with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain damage from stroke, or other forms of dementia,” Price said.

Lighthouse is looking for donations to help with its mission, particularly start up costs as the organization needs to pay for permits and licenses. It also needs to find a facility that may need to be remodeled to meet state licensing requirements.

Donations may be mailed to Lighthouse Adult Care Services at 772 N. Main Street #180, Tooele, Utah 84074.

Chartway Federal Credit Union and the Tooele Valley Community Cooperative will also accept donations that are designated for Lighthouse Adult Care Services, according to Price.

Lighthouse Adult Care Services is registered with the state of Utah. The organization has applied to the Internal Revenue Service for designation as a 501c(3) charitable organization.

The organization is governed by a board of directors that includes Price and Debbie Condie, Debbie Castagno, Joel Dunn, Mike Johnsen, Holly Jones, Elliot Morris, Mike Rockwell, Antoinette Romano, Stacey Smith and Jay Spector.