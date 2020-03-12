New partner for Lakeview Business Park

Josh Romney, president and founder of the Romney Group, announced that the Romney Group will partner with NorthPoint Development, out of Kansas City, for the development of the Lakeview Business Park.

“NorthPoint is the fastest growing and soon to be the largest industrial development company in the country,” Romney said.

NorthPoint Development has raised $6.5 billion in capital and developed and managed 74.6 million square-feet of industrial space since 2012, with another 15.6 million square-feet of industrial space under construction, according to its website.

Romney introduced Brent Miles, a founding partner and chief marketing officer of NorthPoint Development, to the Tooele County School Board on Tuesday night.

“This will be our first project in the Salt Lake area,” Miles said. “We have projects in California, Denver and Seattle. It took a while to find a site in the Salt Lake area that meets our criteria. When we select a site we want a location where we will be around for the long term and get involved in the community.”