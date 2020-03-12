Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 12, 2020
New partner for Lakeview Business Park

Josh Romney, president and founder of the Romney Group, announced that the Romney Group will partner with NorthPoint Development, out of Kansas City, for the development of the Lakeview Business Park.

“NorthPoint is the fastest growing and soon to be the largest industrial development company in the country,” Romney said.

NorthPoint Development has raised $6.5 billion in capital and developed and managed 74.6 million square-feet of industrial space since 2012, with another 15.6 million square-feet of industrial space under construction, according to its website.

Romney introduced Brent Miles, a founding partner and chief marketing officer of NorthPoint Development, to the Tooele County School Board on Tuesday night.

“This will be our first project in the Salt Lake area,” Miles said. “We have projects in California, Denver and Seattle. It took a while to find a site in the Salt Lake area that meets our criteria. When we select a site we want a location where we will be around for the long term and get involved in the community.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

