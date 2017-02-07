New plant granted permit to operate, but there’s a catch

Mitigation fee required to pay for infrastructure impacts ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for an industrial materials processing plant on 57 acres east of Burmester Road near Interstate 80.

Property owners Bruce and Garry Bolinder plan to use the property to crush, wash, size, dry, store and load materials brought to the site. The facility will produce a fine powder suitable for use in concrete production.

There will be no gravel extraction at the site, according to Garry Bolinder.

As part of the permit, operations at the facility will not begin until the Bolinder’s enter into a mitigation agreement with the county addressing the upgrade, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure, including 2,150 feet of Burmester Road that will be used by trucks to deliver and haul away material.

This will be the first time the county will enter into a mitigation agreement for infrastructure, including road maintenance, according to Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton.

“The county has had a law on the books since 2005 allowing for this [a mitigation fee], but until now we have not been able to come up with an objective way to determine the fee,” Houghton said.

While the details and amount of the mitigation fee have not been determined, the fee will be based on a current traffic study, projected road trips by the applicant, data on maintenance costs from the road department, and national standards, according to Houghton.

The mitigation plan must be approved by the county commission before industrial operations can begin on the property, according to the conditional use permit.

“Based on the current traffic of 823 vehicles per day and the national standard that equates one truck with 9,600 vehicles, I think that the Bolinders will be accepting most of the risk [for infrastructure maintenance],” said Tooele County Road Department Director Rod Thompson.

Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said the mitigation fee is a new process.

“We’ll need to see how it works out,” he said. “Ideally it would be best to figure out what needs to be done to upgrade the infrastructure and do the work prior to the start of operations. We haven’t got into the details yet. I wouldn’t say right now that we will do this for all future projects.”

In the meantime the Bolinders have accepted that they will be the first business to pay an infrastructure mitigation fee.

“We’ve always been on the cutting edge.” Garry Bolinder said. “And now we will be the first company to pay this mitigation fee to the county.”