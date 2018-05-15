New play to hit the stage at Grantsville Church Theatre

The new play “Nothing Can Go Wrong” will debut on Thursday night at The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre.

“I started writing it three years ago,” said Dan Ogden, who also directs and will perform in the play. “It’s about a wedding where everything goes wrong. … It’s a zany comedy like the classic romance comedies of the ‘90s. I loved those. Like ‘You’ve Got Mail’ with Meg Ryan.”

The Grantsville actor, writer and director has starred in several plays at the dinner theatre after he got the acting bug by playing a part in the movie “Forever Strong.” A portion of the 2008 movie was filmed at Grantsville High School.

Ogden starred as Curly in last year’s production of “Oklahoma.” He said it was a dream role for him.

Theatre owner Macae Wanberg normally directs the plays at the dinner theatre, but is taking a break while Ogden directs the play he wrote.

“The cast is very enthusiastic about the idea that they are part of a brand new play that’s never been produced,” Wanberg said.

“The plot is fun and clever, as Dan weaves the story of a happily anticipated wedding day that starts falling apart at the seams in every way except perhaps, the ways that matter most,” Wanberg said. “The audience will just have to wait and see whether or not the love between Jackson and Katie, the bride and groom, is strong enough to weather the chaos.”

Ogden said Wanberg has helped him in his efforts as a writer, director and actor.

“She’s been the most supportive person for me in the industry,” he said.

Lead roles are played by Aaron Nelson (groom), Lauren King (bride), Ogden (best man) and Jill Baldy (maid of honor).

“There is a lot of character development with the bride, groom, best man and maid of honor,” Ogden said.

“I like storytelling. Being able to take somebody away from the world they’re in that isn’t going great all the time, and take them to a place where they can escape,” Ogden said.

He also has written a book “Destined for Greatness” available on Kindle.

Thursday’s show will be a performance only with no dinner. It starts at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 seniors and $7 for children ages 4-12.

Friday’s show is a dinner show with Karla’s Famous Pulled Pork at $20 for all seats. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s performance includes dinner catered by Panda Express Buffet, and is $20 for all seats. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m.

The run concludes on Monday night with a performance only that starts at 7 p.m.