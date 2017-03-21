New police chief calls Grantsville ‘home’

When Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen came to Grantsville, it felt like coming home to his wife and him.

The Wetumpka, Alabama native said he was originally interested in the lieutenant’s position that became available in the Grantsville City Police Department last year.

“I was really interested in that position,” he said. “It didn’t completely make sense at the time, so I passed on it.”

When the police chief position opened due to Kevin Turner’s retirement, Enlsen was once again interested in working with Grantsville City. Enslen, then a sergeant with Lehi City Police Department, said he spoke with Turner about Grantsville and the chief position, as Turner had previously worked with Lehi City.

“He wrote me an email about what life was like in Grantsville and he mentioned how everyone knows everyone, everyone shows up at the high school football game,” he said.

When Enslen showed his wife the email, which contained other positive comments about the Grantsville community, he said she was moved by it.

“I let my wife read it and it almost brought a tear to her eye, just because we’re both small-town country people and the description really appealed to us,” he said.

Enslen said he missed how Lehi felt before it became so busy and found a similar feeling in Grantsville during his visits to the city.

“Every time we came out here, we would meet different people, they would all seem genuine, hospitable and it reminded us of home,” he said.

Enslen has four children. The eldest is preparing for a mission in Paris, France. The younger three children have mixed emotions about the move, he said, with leaving old friends and making new ones.

Enslen was offered the police chief position and unanimously approved by the Grantsville City Council during its March 15 meeting. The 18-year veteran of law enforcement was born and raised in Alabama but has strong ties to Utah.

“In fact, I’ve lived longer in Utah now than I ever lived in Alabama,” he said.

Enslen attended college at Brigham Young University, where he was an English major. He said the university didn’t offer a criminal justice degree, but a U.S. Marshal suggested a degree in English, psychology or sociology.

In addition to his major in English, Enslen minored in Spanish. He said the minor in Spanish was made easier due to a mission he served in Chile.

After returning to his home state, Enslen said he began his law enforcement career in Montgomery, Alabama. A couple years later, he was back in Utah, working for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in the 4th District Court.

Enslen then joined the Lehi City Police Department, where he served for 15 years in a variety of different capacities. He worked with the patrol and detectives divisions at Lehi City, including as a sergeant in both.

His work also saw Enslen involved with Utah County’s major crimes task force and Lehi City’s SWAT team and special victims unit, which he called the most important work he has done to this point in his career.

“That’s really, so far, been my favorite part of my career because I feel like we do the most good there,” Enslen said. “You’ve got true victims and you’re putting some serious threats away.”

In addition to his day-to-day work as an officer and sergeant, Enslen aided the volunteer police services program and created a merit badge program for Boy Scouts in Lehi. Enslen said thousands of merit badges were awarded through the program, including crime prevention, traffic safety and fingerprinting. He hopes to start up the same program in Grantsville.

In his first role as the top cop in a city, Enslen said his goal is to work together with the community and defend the Constitution.

“I feel like we’re here for the people to protect those rights,” he said. “I feel like we are in this together. That’s how I think officers should view it. That’s how I think the public should view it.”

Enslen also said information and communication between the community and the police department is important to both parties.

“We need them as much as they need us and they are our eyes and ears,” he said. “If anyone is going to know what’s out of place in their community, it’s the people that are living there. So we rely on that information.”

While he’s still adjusting to his new role and getting to know everyone connected to the department, Enslen said he’s impressed with his new colleagues.

“They seem to love working here, love serving Grantsville,” he said. “They do a very professional job and take a lot of pride in their work.”

Enslen also thanked Turner for his efforts to professionalize the department and in planning the construction of the city’s new justice center. Enslen said he’s grateful for the work Turner put into the new $3.6 million police and court facility, slated for completion this fall.

“I’m benefiting from all of his hard work that he put into it,” he said. “It’s going to be a really great addition to the city.”