New Pony Express Trail plaques to be displayed Saturday at museum

The local Sons of Utah Pioneers have been restoring and replacing six damaged or vandalized Pony Express Trail monuments from East Rush Valley to Burnt Station near Gold Hill since 2016.

The Settlement Canyon Chapter of the SUP has been doing the project, which includes hanging new plaques on each of the monuments. The work also includes restoring and replacing other monuments in Tooele Valley.

According to a news release from the chapter, the project is enormous, with guidance from SUP member Brent Hunt. Each monument along the trail was photographed, restored and its GPS coordinates recorded. The monuments were originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930s.

When weather permits, the six plaques will be installed onto the monuments. Meanwhile, the plaques will be on public display this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Tooele Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St., Tooele.

According to Hunt, the overall project has been made possible thanks to a $17,000 grant from the Tooele County Tourism Board, in addition to donated supplies and volunteer labor.

Also, the SUP will hold a potluck dinner and presentation on Thursday in the LDS Building, 200 S. 200 West, Tooele. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Elyane Pearson will give a presentation on old pioneer remedies, some of which are still in use today. Admission is free and open to the public.