New pre-disaster plan aims to curb calamities

Local governments will have a better handle on possible programs and projects to protect communities from potential disasters with the creation of a new pre-disaster mitigation plan, an emergency official said.

Tooele County Emergency Management Director Bucky Whitehouse has been stopping by city and town council meetings over the past month, meeting with elected officials to approve the Tooele County Pre-disaster Mitigation Plan.

The 296-page document took two years to complete and includes information on the most likely natural hazards in the county, including flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

It’s the first complete overhaul of the pre-disaster mitigation plan since 1998; the prior plan was revised three times over the past 18 years. Whitehouse said the plan was completed through the work of the Bear River Association of Governments, which served as a technical advisor with geographic information system mapping and data collection and a local coalition representing communities in Tooele County.

The local coalition included elected officials, planning and zoning members, public works employees, public safety officials and at-large members that had a special interest or expertise in the topic.

Whitehouse said the plan needed to establish practical, cost-effective solutions that were environmentally and politically acceptable in the county. The solutions also needed to fit communities well enough to apply throughout the county.

“We like to create consistency in these plans going into place so Grantsville has similar building rules to what Tooele City has,” he said.

When addressing flood plains and flood channeling, for instance, the mountain range the floodwater comes off of doesn’t matter, it will be channeled in a similar way, Whitehouse said.

The plan also looks at how it can address potential disasters that may be interconnected.

A prime example is drought, according to Whitehouse. While there is little that private landowners and municipal government can do to prevent droughts, future results of a drought can be prepared for, he said.

“Any time we have a drought with wind and sporadic or erratic weather, it increases the likelihood that wildfires can occur,” Whitehouse said. “When a wildfire occurs, obviously we’ve got the activities or actions of putting out the fire. But when vegetation, either via the drought or via the fire, is gone, then any type of future rainstorm can create a problem in a particular area.”

So a period of drought can trigger future disasters, such as landslides or flooding, but mitigation efforts can help prevent or reduce the intensity of those future problems, according to Whitehouse.

“If you can start to put preventive measures in place to help in one regard, then many times we can control the things that happen after,” he said.

The chain of events leading to the future flooding or landslides could be mitigated by fire prevention such as creating green space, responsibly clearing potential fuel sources or building barriers.

Another benefit of the plan comes into play when a disaster occurs despite the mitigation efforts recommended by the plan and enacted by local government. In the event of a catastrophic earthquake or wildfire, the pre-disaster mitigation plan ensures additional state and federal relief, Whitehouse said.

Having a plan in place like this demonstrates to them that we’re attempting to mitigate the problems before they occur,” he said.

The plan also makes it more likely the county would receive long-term funding for recovery in a major disaster from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Whitehouse.

Having a pre-disaster mitigation plan also makes it easier for local municipalities to receive funding to help decrease the likelihood of a disaster occurring due to having a plan and identifying strategies, Whitehouse said.

Anyone interested in reviewing the pre-disaster mitigation plan can find a copy on the Tooele County Emergency Management website at tcem.org.