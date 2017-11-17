New president for Tooele Technical College announced

Tooele Technical College has a new leader.

The Board of Trustees for the Utah System of Technical Colleges announced Thursday the selection of Paul Hacking to serve as the president of Tooele Technical College.

Hacking replaces Scott Snelson.

Snelson announced in June 2017 that he would retire at the end of this year following a 30-year career in education. Snelson has served as president of Tooele Technical College since it was founded by the state Legislature in 2009.

The appointment of Hacking was made during an open meeting of the USTC Board of Trustees held at Tooele Technical College.

“It was a hard decision,” said Jim Evans, Chairman of the USTC Board of Trustees. “We had very good candidates. Our decision was made after consulting with the local board.”

Both the USTC Board of Trustees and the Tooele Technical College Board of Directors met in closed sessions Thursday morning to interview the two finalists for the top spot.

Board leaders then conferred together before the USTC Board of Trustees met in a closed session for final deliberations, according to Joe Demma, USTC assistant commissioner for public affairs.

The name of applicants and finalists, other than Hacking, will not be publicly released by the USTC, Demma said.

The motion to approve Hacking’s selection as president of Tooele Technical College was made by Dave Ulery, plant manager for Carlisle Syn Tech.

Ulery serves on the USTC Board of Trustees and on the Tooele Technical College Board of Directors. He headed the search committee that whittled the field of applicants down to the finalists.

Currently a resident of Vernal, Utah, Hacking is the executive director of the Uintah Impact Mitigation Special Service District.

In that position, Hacking manages a $4 million budget in support of higher education opportunities in Uintah County, including scholarships, advocacy, new program incubation, infrastructure and partnership formation.

Hacking is no stranger to technical colleges. Prior to his current job, he worked for 15 years at the Uintah Applied Technology College, including eight years as vice president for student services and seven years as president.

Hacking has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in management and human resources from Utah State University.

“I have a real passion for technical education,” Hacking said. “It will be great to be part of changing and empowering the lives of others through technical education again.”

Hacking will start his new duties at Tooele Technical College on Jan. 1, 2018.