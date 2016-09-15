New priest at St. Marguerite’s happy to return to his roots

When he was a boy growing up in Tooele City, Rev. Ken Vialpando never imagined he would one day return as the county’s Catholic leader.

Vialpando was raised in the Roman Catholic Church and learned a lot from his faithful parents and teachers. But he never thought he would become a priest.

“Actually, my friends knew before I did because I always went to church every Sunday,” he said. “I played the guitar in mass. … They said, ‘Kenny, you’re going to be a Catholic priest!’ And I said, ‘No way.’”

Partly to prove his friends wrong, Vialpando joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from Tooele High School. When the officers were already yelling at him on his first day of boot camp, he wondered briefly if he’d made the right choice, but he persevered. Vialpando served with the Marines for three years on active duty.

In the Marines, he met a captain who asked him for guitar lessons. The captain was interested in going into church ministry one day and prayed often. Vialpando was familiar with formal church prayers, but at that time he learned to pray in a more personal, spontaneous way.

While in the military, he said he also gained a special appreciation for the scripture in Ephesians chapter 6 about putting on the whole armor of God.

After getting out of the Marines, Vialpando entered seminary. He was ordained 25 years ago.

“I think it’s providential I’m back here as a priest,” Vialpando said. “It’s my 25th anniversary.”

Prior to moving back to Tooele, Vialpando served 12 years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ogden. While it was bittersweet for Vialpando to leave, he is excited to be in Tooele.

“After I got the call to come back to Tooele, I jumped up three feet in the air,” he said. “I wanted to come back because it’s a very vibrant parish — five ordinations and seven deacons have come out of this parish. That’s very unusual — usually you get one.”

Vialpando was full of praise for his predecessor, Rev. Sam Dinsdale, as well as all the other priests who have served at St. Marguerite Catholic Church.

“I just want to build on the blocks that have already been established by the priests before me,” he said. “They did such a good job. I don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but I can keep the wheels in motion.”

In Ogden, Vialpando and another priest helped oversee St. Joseph Catholic Schools. He said he’s excited to work with St. Marguerite Catholic School now.

In addition to working with St. Marguerite Catholic School, Vialpando has become the chaplain for the Catholic congregation at Dugway Proving Ground. During his time at Tooele, he hopes to grow the congregation at Dugway.

“We have, I think, 33 [people] active,” he said. “They have a chapel there that could fit hundreds. We’re ready to fill it up.”

Vialpando is also interested in working with other local churches.

“I would like to connect with the interfaith groups in town to work together, not as competitors, but to share the good news and the gospel,” he said.

In addition, Vialpando sees his return to Tooele as an opportunity to thank all the people who influenced his life growing up.

“Five of the seven sacraments I received here [at St. Marguerite],” he said. “Working with some of the same people is great because it gives me an opportunity to thank them for nourishing my faith — my parents first and foremost, as well as my teachers. I’m grateful to be able to come back and say those two words: ‘thank you.’”

St. Marguerite Catholic Church is located at 15 S. 7th Street in Tooele. Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. in English. It is held in Spanish on Sunday at 8 a.m.