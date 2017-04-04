New principals announced for two schools in Wendover, Utah

18-year veteran educator selected to lead Wendover High School ♦

Wendover, Utah schools will have new leadership for the 2017-2018 school year.

Heather Castagno, currently the principal at Anna Smith Elementary school in Wendover, will take the helm of Wendover High School effective July 1.

Lane Marshall, currently the Tooele County School District’s Beverly Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program coordinator, will be the new principal at Anna Smith Elementary.

She has already left the school district office to work at Anna Smith Elementary as an instructional coach in preparation to assume the duties of principal on July 1.

Castagno replaces Clint Spindler at Wendover High School. Spindler will retire at the end of the school year. Spindler has been the principal at WHS since the start of the 2014 school year.

Spindler previously served as principal at Copper Canyon Elementary School and Tooele Junior High School. He also served as assistant principal at Tooele Junior High School.

The new assignments were announced last week by school district superintendent Scott Rogers.

“I’m excited to continue some of the things we have started here at Anna Smith to invite parent involvement and increase student achievement,” Castagno said.

Castagno started her career as an educator in Wendover 18 years ago. Her first assignment was teaching kindergarten.

“I have a tie to Wendover,” Castagno said. “My mother met my father while she was teaching in Wendover.”

Castagno has served as the principal at Anna Smith Elementary for the last eight years.

Castagno said along with increased parent participation at the high school, she wants to increase other than sports after school activities.

“More after school activities is something the community has recently asked for,” she said. “I also want to help our graduates to see the possibilities for education and careers beyond high school.”

Marshall, a 17-year veteran educator, said she is also excited about her new job in Wendover.

“I just finished my master’s degree a year ago,” she said. “And I look forward to being an administrator out here in Wendover. I love small towns.”

Marshall is from Safford, Arizona. It has a population of 9,566, according to the 2010 census. Wendover, Utah’s population is approximately 1,400.

She moved to Tooele in 2000 to teach at Rose Springs and West Elementary schools. Marshal said she will now move to Wendover.

“Join with us in a heartfelt congratulations to these employees and wish them the best in their new assignments,” Rogers said. “Another thanks to Clint Spindler for a job well done. We wish him all the best in retirement.”