New procedure raises hope for patients with chronic heartburn

Tiffany Mamales says her pain from chronic heartburn is no longer a problem after undergoing a new procedure at Mountain West Medical Center in January.

The 22-year-old Tooele woman suffered from gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), but then had a Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF) at the local hospital.

“Ever since I had my son about three years ago, I started to get bad heartburn,” Mamales said. “My stomach and throat would get really hot, and whenever I ate, I had pain and would throw up. I would get it five times a day. All I wanted to do was drink anything I could.”

She said her doctor thought it was an infection. Then she learned about TIF and that it was offered at MWMC by board certified general surgeon Blaine Cashmore, M.D. with Oquirrh Surgical Services.

“I jumped right in,” she said.

Cashmore said he is the only surgeon in Utah currently doing TIF, but he expects other doctors in the Salt Lake area will start to offer it.

GERD occurs when acid from the stomach moves back up the esophagus because of a faulty valve between the esophagus and the stomach, Cashmore said. It is associated with heartburn, regurgitation, gas, bloating, soreness of chest and throat, throat clearing, trouble sleeping and persistent cough.

“This new surgery re-creates the normal anatomy where your esophagus and stomach come together,” he said. “Normally there is a little valve at the junction between the esophagus and the stomach that holds everything down in the stomach. Over time, that valve gets broken down. With this procedure, we go in with 20 little fasteners to re-create that valve.”

He said the procedure leaves no scars, minimizes complications and has a quicker recovery with lasting results for patients.

“We’re always looking for ways to do things with less pain and less downtime for patients,” Cashmore said.

Thirty years ago, fundoplication was a major operation where the surgeon used an incision in the stomach. Patients would stay in the hospital for a week and then there were six weeks of recovery, Cashmore said.

Then about 23 years ago it was done by laproscopic surgery. It was an overnight stay in the hospital and four or five weeks of recovery.

TIF is performed through the patient’s mouth. There are no incisions, resulting in reduced risk and discomfort, faster recovery and no scars, Cashmore said. Patients still stay overnight, but the recovery is much more rapid, he added.

“It [TIF] has been in development for 15 years,” Cashmore said. “It initially came out about six or seven or years ago, and we did one procedure five years ago. But it was not ready for prime time.”

Cashmore said Mamales’ operation was his second TIF procedure. He said reviews show that 90 percent of patients who have the procedure said they would do it again.

“Most people with heartburn take medications,” Cashmore said. “About 75 percent of the patients who had the procedure reported they were entirely off their medication in three years.”

He added, “One-third of heartburn patients are unsatisfied with their medications, but don’t want to take the big jump to this new type of surgery. The old surgical method has been around for 50 years so many people still go with that method. We would like to get perhaps 10-to-20 percent of patients with chronic hearburn to use this new procedure. Since it has been done now for 10 years, and patients have been tracked, people are becoming more comfortable with this new procedure.”

Cashmore said Mamales didn’t want surgery and didn’t want to take medication for GERD, but opted for TIF.

“I had the operation on Jan. 18, and I haven’t had heartburn once since then,” Mamales said.