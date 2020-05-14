Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

May 14, 2020
New railroad crossing

A new railroad crossing on the Union Pacific Railroad line that runs on the foothills above Lake Point has been completed. The new crossing replaces a crossing at Foothill Drive by realigning Droubay Road to cross the railroad east of Foothill Drive. The new crossing has been completed with signals and the old crossing removed and restored. The new crossing addresses safety issues while preserving a crossing in the area. In the future, the new crossing will  take traffic off of Foothill Drive, a narrow residential street in Lake Point, according to the County planning staff report for the dedication of the new portion of Droubay Road. The relocation of the crossing involved an agreement with Tooele County, Saddleback Partners LLC, and Union Pacific Railroad.

 

