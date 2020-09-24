New restaurant opens in Stockton

Los Palmos offers Mexican and American food ♦

A new Mexican-American restaurant called Los Primos has opened up in the old location of the Stockton Minor’s Café on Stockton’s Main Street.

Cousins Emmanuel (Manny) Hernandez and Richardo Castro have worked for other people in different restaurant’s kitchens for a long time.

One day they decided they wanted to open their own restaurant, according to Casto.

The cousins wanted to open their restaurant in the old Stockton Minor’s Café after it closed but they weren’t ready yet.

“We talked to the owner,” said Castro. “Finally they said, ‘You’re the perfect people to open this business’, so we did.”

When the cousins bought the building, they had to fix the electrical system, parts of the kitchen, and clean up the facility, according to Castro.

“We knew this would profit,” he said. “We had been working in a kitchen for too many years, you know.”

The cousins plan to keep the same decorations from the old café because of its history.

“We like it, why not keep it like that?” said Castro.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Castro said that the omelets that customers can create themselves are the most popular as far as breakfast options go.

For dinner, their combination plate that has a cheese enchilada, a burrito, a taco and a tostada served with rice and beans is the most popular.

“That’s really good,” Castro said about the combination plate.

Each day, besides Saturday, Los Primos will have a special.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.