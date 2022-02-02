Utah has a new state fire marshal.

Ted Black was appointed as the state fire marshal earlier this month, replacing recently retired fire marshal Coy Porter.

Black’s experience includes working in the Unified Fire Authority and the Utah State Fire Association.He holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fire Administration and Investigation from Columbia Southern University and a Master’s of Science degree in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University.

Black helps fire crews in Tooele County when investigation help or backup is needed.

Black has been working as a chief deputy in the Fire Marshal’s Office since May 2013, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Prior to working there, he worked for 12 years as the fire marshal for the Weber Fire District.

Between 1993 and 2001, Ted served in various roles in the former Salt Lake County Fire Department, now called Unified Fire Authority, including fire prevention engineer and deputy fire marshal.

Black has also worked in the private sector as a fire sprinkler systems designer and project manager, according to DPS.

Black is currently a member of the Utah State Fire Chiefs Association and is a former chair of the Utah State Fire Prevention Board.

He is a member of the Joint Council of Fire Service Organizations, International Association of Arson Investigators, National Fire Protection Association and International Code Council, which includes recent roles on the 2021 Code Action Hearings-Fire Code Committee and 2021 Pandemic Task Force.

“Ted’s vast experience in various aspects of the fire service qualifies him for this post,” said Jess Anderson, Commissioner of the DPS. “I’m confident that Ted’s leadership in the Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to further our mission of keeping Utah safe.”

The 27-member Fire Marshal’s Office was created in 1964 in accordance with the Utah State Fire Prevention Law.

The office works to identify, develop, and promote ways of protecting life and property from fire-related perils through direct action and coordination of Utah fire services, according to DPS.

The office inspects, plans, and regulates reviews of new construction of hospitals, clinics, state buildings, schools, jails, prisons, and universities.

They also provide fire prevention education.

In Tooele County, the state fire marshal often helps investigate and provides assistance to local fire crews.

In the Broadway Hotel Fire of July, 2020, the state fire marshal was called out to help the Tooele City Fire Department with drone footage.