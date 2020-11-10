Gov. Gary Herbert took to local news stations on Sunday night to tell Utah citizens about a new state of emergency related to COVID-19.

The State of Emergency went into effect on Monday at 1:00 p.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

State health officials said continued stress on Utah’s hospital networks due to a rise in cases of COVID-19, led Herbert to declare the new State of Emergency.

The emergency order puts the entire state under a mask mandate, Herbert said.

Under the requirement, all Utahns must wear masks in public and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with.

The mask mandate is also enforceable in business settings, which requires employees to wear masks, promote patrons to wear masks, and post signage about masks.

Businesses that fail to wear and enforce masks, will be subject to fines, according to Herbert.

Also, in his live broadcast, Herbert announced that casual social gatherings are limited to household members only until Nov. 23, 2020.

Herbert also put all extracurricular activities, including athletic and intramural events on hold for the duration of the order.

The state of emergency order does not limit intercollegiate athletic events or practices and games associated with high school championships, but all of these must comply with testing requirements and limited crowd sizes.

All students enrolled at a public or private institution of higher education who either live on campus or attend at least one in-person class a week will have to be tested for the virus weekly, according to Herbert’s announcement.

This begins on Jan. 1 of the new year, he said.

The new State of Emergency comes after a week of analysis and consideration following his meeting with a doctor from the CDC and the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Herbert said.

Both stressed that requiring masks, limiting social gatherings, and testing young populations, where the virus is running rampant, are the most critical actions communities can take to slow the spread of the virus, he said.

“To make a real difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and turning around the dire situation in our hospitals, we all need to do more,” Herbert said. “That’s why we are restricting casual social gatherings for the next two weeks. This means many of us may have to cancel plans with extended family and friends. This is a sacrifice for all of us. But as we slow the spread it will make all the difference for our overworked healthcare workers, who desperately need our help.”

Governor-elect, Spencer J. Cox, said that controlling the spread of the virus is his number one priority.

“There was a lot we didn’t know at the start of the pandemic,” Cox said. “Now we know better what we are up against, and we know more about how to fight it. We know masks work. We know limiting gatherings and maintaining distance from each other works. Our dedicated medical professionals are learning more about which therapeutics work to combat the disease. I am confident that we can beat this, but only if each of us does more. As leaders, we know testing is a critical piece of our response. While we ask Utahns to do some heavy lifting, we’re also significantly ramping up targeted testing in age groups that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell us are frequently asymptomatic.”

State officials also announced, in a press release from the Utah Department of Health, that they will bring in National Guard resources to assist in contact tracing, and create an accelerated testing program for asymptomatic individuals, which will focus on requiring weekly testing on college campuses, testing for students who participate in extracurricular activities, and eventual workplace testing for individuals 35 and younger.

The Utah Department of Health is also working to expand rapid asymptomatic testing to high school teachers.

Targeted, asymptomatic testing among populations that are currently driving the spread of cases can help control the surge, saccodrig to Rich Saunders, executive director for the Utah Department of Health.

“For some time now, we have been able to test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19,” he said. “But we know asymptomatic spread is a significant factor in this pandemic and we have to test more than just those who feel sick. Luckily, as the science advances, these tests get less and less invasive.”