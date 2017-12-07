New Sterling Elementary School to open after Christmas break

Sterling Elementary School hasn’t opened its doors yet, but kids have already used the school’s sledding hill.

“With the little bit of snow we had earlier this week, there were kids already on the sledding hill,” said Steve West, Tooele County School District operations director.

The new Sterling Elementary School building will open its doors on Jan. 2 when students return from their winter break, according to West.

The student body of Sterling Elementary has been holding school in the former Harris Elementary school, beefed up with seven portables and portable restroom, since Aug. 2016.

Sterling Elementary is an amalgamation of the former East and Harris Elementary schools on the southeast side of Tooele City.

The new Sterling building looks a lot like Old Mill Elementary School in Stansbury Park, which opened in Aug. 2017.

However, instead of water wheel canopies and wood-like concrete Hardie board, the exterior of the new Sterling Elementary features a futuristic look with aluminum panels and brightly colored canopies. The bright colors of the canopies extend throughout the building, according Mike Garcia, Tooele County School District construction coordinator.

Sterling Elementary is the ninth elementary school in Tooele County built using a common floor plan developed in 2002 by the Salt Lake City-based architectural firm of MHTN.

While the building may look familiar to students and teachers, the building is infused with new technology that teachers, administrators, and staff will need to learn how to use, West said.

Each classroom has fully-dimmable lighting, a sound system, and ActivPanel screens instead of whiteboards. The office will have a new public address system and the heating and ventilation system will be new.

Room number signs in the hallways already have teacher names on them. Some rooms already have boxes of materials sent by teachers at the old Harris Elementary building.

The school district delivered boxes to teachers at the former Harris building. After teachers pack the boxes with their classroom materials, the school district’s operations staff picks up the boxes from the classrooms, puts them on pallets, and delivers the boxes to the teachers’ classrooms in the new building, according to West.

The district has set aside Dec. 20 as a no school day for Sterling students so teachers can use that day to unpack their stuff and set up their classrooms, West said.

The new Sterling Elementary building is approximately 77,000 square feet, with a couple more classrooms than Old Mill Elementary. The capacity of Sterling Elementary is 900 students.

The Oct. 1, 2017, enrollment count for Sterling Elementary was 728 students, which means there’s room for growth.

The new building will feature a full size gym/cafeteria, something the old East Elementary School didn’t have.

Before construction could begin in earnest, the district had to remove a large amount of earth to make a level plot of land for the new building. The new building’s elevation is level with the basement floor of the old East Elementary School, according to West.

Some residents in the neighborhood were concerned that the excavation would eliminate the school’s sledding hill. The sledding hill is a popular winter feature.

The school district worked with the architect and contractor to lay out the building not only to preserve the sledding hill, but to make it safer, West said.

The tab for the new Sterling Elementary is $17 million. The funds were included in the $49 million bond approved by voters in November 2015.

During the bond campaign, district officials made the case that East and Harris schools were aging and inefficient buildings.

Replacing the two schools with one new, modern building will result in reduced operating costs for the district, according to Scott Rogers, school district superintendent.

The school board selected the name Sterling Elementary for the new school to continue to honor the name of Sterling R. Harris, who was the inspiration for the name of Harris Elementary.

Harris came to Tooele in 1926 to teach and coach, which he did for 11 years.

In 1937, Harris left teaching to work as the personnel director for the Tooele Smelter and Refining Company. After three years, he returned to work for the Tooele County School District as superintendent, a position he held for 25 years.

As a coach, Harris played an instrumental role in uniting Tooele’s ethnically divided “Old Town” and “New Town.”

Harris recruited both Mormon youth from Old Town and European immigrant youth from New Town to play on the same football team at Tooele High School.

Harris led the united team to successful state championships in 1928 and 1929, and again in 1933 and 1937.

The school district plans to sell Harris Elementary after the new Sterling Elementary building is opened.