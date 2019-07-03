Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele County Chamber of Commerce executive director Jared Hamner, Grantsville City public works director James Waltz, and Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall cut the ribbon at Cherry Street Park. (Courtesy of Tooele Chamber of Commerce)
  • Leland Mander plays on the playground at the Cherry Street Park in Grantsville. The city recently upgraded the playing surface beneath the playground area at the park.
  • Evalynn and Cali Mander use the slide a the playground at the Cherry Street Park in Grantsville.

July 3, 2019
New surface at Grantsville park designed to make play more safe

A new soft, poured-in-place surface under playground equipment at Grantsville’s Cherry Street Park will help protect children from falls, officials say.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at noon at the park to show off the new surface for the first time. 

Cost of the surface is about $90,000, said James Waltz, city public works director.

“We used to have bulk rubber, then wood chips and bulk rubber again, but with those things you always had to rake them to a height of 12 inches to make them safe,” said Waltz. Poured-in-place surfacing does not need to be raked or replenished.

Workers were able to vary the softness of the material depending on the height of the playground equipment. The higher the equipment, the softer the landing underneath, said Rhetta McIff, creative play designer with Lucky Dog. She said the measurement is known as the fall height.

City crews also installed new curbing around the play area and have made it ADA accessible, Waltz said.

He said poured-in-place surfacing will also be installed at the tot park by the Little League baseball field along with other improvements.

Broken Arrow Construction installed a dog park at Grantsville’s Old Lincoln Park last month. Other features will soon be added to Lincoln Park, Waltz said.

 

