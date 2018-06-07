New TCEM app ready to help in emergencies

Tooele County residents will now have the various resources of Tooele County Emergency Management at their fingertips through a new app.

The new app, Tooele Ready, is a central hub for county residents looking for more information related to emergency preparedness, according to TCEM director Bucky Whitehouse. Tooele Ready is free and available through the Google Play store for Android or the App Store for Apple.

The app contains copies of the county’s emergency management print publications, lists for specific emergency situations, and contact information for local first responders. It also links to Tooele Alerts, the county-wide alert system, and Tooele Responds, the county’s volunteer coordination system.

In an emergency, one item most people will have with them a majority of the time is their phones, Whitehouse said.

“Hard copy planning tools are great but the one thing, if a crisis occurs, people will have with them a majority of the time is their phones,” he said.

The app also links to Tooele Traffic, a new website created in conjunction with UDOT, which focuses on traffic cameras, evacuation routes, traffic disruptions, and other relevant information to motorists. Tooele Ready also links to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake for relevant information on weather.

With the free app, Whitehouse said TCEM is equipping residents with the information to be prepared in a crisis situation.

“So it was very important for us to get them a tool to be able to use that we knew they were going to have with them when the emergency occurred,” Whitehouse said.