New Tooele café serving soups and sandwiches 

Karma Cafe sets up in Tooele Wellness and Community Center ♦

A new soup and sandwich shop has opened up inside of the Tooele Wellness and Community center, east of Asylum 49, at 140 East 200 South in Tooele.

Karma Café opened to the public on Dec. 5 with a menu featuring soups, sandwiches, and more.

The owners, Shawn and Christine Bake and Rick and Connie Lewis, wanted to bring original food to the Tooele Valley.

“We wanted to bring something original to Tooele where there are a lot of things that are currently lacking here,” said Christine Bake. “The community marketplace (the shops located inside the center) plays a big role in this. There are a lot of shops and a lot of people in Tooele County don’t know that this place exists. So, that was the push.”

The Bake’s have another business located in the shop section of the building, so it was easy for them to open the café.

“Since we have another business here, we kind of just jumped at the opportunity,” Christine Bake said.

Christine Bake joked the valley had too many Mexican, Chinese, and pizza restaurants.

“We figured that Tooele needed something fresh,” she said. “So the sandwich shop idea came about because there are no places like that in Tooele. When we first talked about this with the owners of the Tooele Marketplace, we actually talked about opening a sandwich shop offering soups, salads, and sandwiches.”

Karma Café offers sandwiches made with fresh cut meats and freshly baked breads.

The turkey cranberry sandwich is the best thing on the menu, as well as the chili that is served every day, according to Connie Bake.

The restaurant also serves fresh loaded baked potatoes and deluxe hot dogs.

Their signature “The Karma,” sandwich comes on a homestyle bread choice packed with ham, turkey, roast beef, salami, bologna, two choices of cheese and all the trimmings — oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion.

Salads — Italian, Chef, and Garden — are also featured on the menu.

“Everything we have is house made,” said Connie Bake. “It’s different than any other place in Tooele. We buy our product from a bakery in Salt Lake and they deliver them here. Our sandwiches are piled high and everything is just really good.”

The price of food is reasonable, according to Christine.

A tuna, bologna, or turkey sandwich are $8.50. The “Full Karma” deal includes a single meat sandwich with a small side for $11.50.

Choose a small bowl of soup or a loaded baked potato from the menu for $5.

“With the quantity of food you are getting, the price is reasonable,” she stated.

Christine said she couldn’t keep the restaurant running without her kitchen manager Stacy McCracken.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We wanted to be open when people got home from work, so they could come and get dinner,” said Connie.

Karma Café also will deliver and they don’t charge a delivery fee.

“We just ask that you take care of our drivers,” said Christine.

Currently, the restaurant is only open for pick-up orders or delivery.

Individuals interested in ordering from the restaurant can call 435-255-2528 or visit the location at 140 East 200 South during their hours of operation.