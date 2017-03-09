New top volunteer for Scouts looks to increase participation

Tooele County has a new top volunteer Scouter.

Darwin Cook, of Tooele City, became the chairman of the Deseret Peak District Boy Scouts of America in January 2017.

The district covers Tooele County and Wendover, Nevada. It is a geographic division of the Salt Lake City-based Great Salt Lake Council BSA.

Cook succeeds Chris Zeller of Erda.

The volunteer committee headed by Cook has the responsibility to provide service and programs to the over 313 Cub Scout packs, Boy Scout troops, Varsity teams, and Venturing crews in the district.

As of Dec. 31, 2016 there were 4,551 youth in Tooele County enrolled in Scouting.

One of the district committee’s responsibilities that Cook takes seriously is extending that number of enrolled youth.

“We are currently serving around 30 percent of the available youth,” Cook said. “We can do better.”

The secret to expanding membership is reaching out beyond The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Cook.

“We do a good job of reaching the Latter-day Saint youth,” he said. “A majority of our youth are sponsored by the LDS Church, but there are youth and families out there that want to be part of Scouting that aren’t in the LDS church.”

Cook pointed to Cub Scout pack 4724 as an example. One year ago, an informal group of Tooele parents came together under the name of “True Blue of Tooele,” and received a charter for a Cub Scout pack.

The group used Facebook to announce the organization of their pack, which today has grown to include 48 boys, according to Cook.

Out of the 313 Scout groups currently operating in Tooele County, six are chartered by organizations other than the LDS church, according to Cook.

Cook plans to work with community-based organizations to increase that number, he said.

Deseret Peak District has a reputation of being part of the vanguard of Scouting membership. The district currently has the only Cub Scout Lion den, Scouting’s program for kindergarten-aged boys that debuted in the fall of 2016.

Cook’s own experience in Boy Scouts didn’t start until he was 14 years old. On a bus ride home from school, a friend invited Cook to join his Boy Scout troop.

He’s been hooked ever since.

“Scouting has been a positive influence in my life,” Cook said. “I love to see the changes that happen in a young man’s life as he grows from a Scout to a man.”

Cook didn’t reach the rank of Eagle Scout as a youth. He stopped at Life Scout, the rank before Eagle.

As an adult, Cook’s scouting positions have included merit badge counselor, chartered organization representative, assistant district commissioner, and council executive board member.

Along with membership growth, Cook said the district committee’s goals include increased scouting activities in Tooele County, string fiscal management, and partnering with community organizations to increase service opportunities for Scouting’s youth.

People and organizations interesting in helping Cook can reach him by email at district8chairman@gmail.com, he said.