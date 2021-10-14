New trauma center coming to Tooele

Liz Stone, owner of the Balanced Stone, a rock and crystal shop in Tooele, is expanding her business capabilities to open up a healing center to help individuals in the community recover from past trauma.

A number of years ago, Stone was held captive in a domestic violence situation for nearly two years.

“I was agoraphobic,” Stone said. “I shut down and wasn’t able to leave my home for a time. I was also struggling from PTSD. I was finally able to find resources that really helped.”

Because of what Stone went through and because of the resources that she found beneficial, she decided to open up a trauma healing center to provide residents of Tooele County with resources.

“Being a trauma survivor myself, it has been such a journey of trying to find resources,” Stone said. “I’ve gone from Utah County to Morgan County, and all over looking for those resources for my own healing journey. So, a big part of my vision and opening up this healing center, is to create those resources here locally. We want to create hope so people know that there are resources here and there are things you can do to move through trauma and healing.”

The healing center will be a community gathering place for those struggling to heal from all kinds of trauma.

“We wanted to create a collaborative healing space,” Stone said. “A lot of people think that their trauma has to be really big, like capital T trauma but I really believe that as a society we are dealing with a lot of trauma. A bunch of little “t” traumas can add up and it just kind of starts to interrupt our pattern of life. I encourage people not to compare traumas with others. It really is individual. This will be a place for people to find healing from anything that they’re dealing with.”

The healing center will offer eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, neurofeedback — a program that uses music to help the brain process trauma, yoga and tai chi, integrative somatic therapy — an experiential approach towards mindbody integration, sound healing, and other classes.

“I’m not a doctor.,” Stone said. “I am a trauma survivor and these are resources that I have found helpful throughout my own study.”

The center will be located at the Horsley Orthodontics building at 156 E 2000 North in Tooele, across from Mountain West Medical Center and will open sometime in November.

Stone will move The Balanced Stone, her rock and crystal shop, which is currently located at 66 W. Vine Street in Tooele down to the new location.

Stone said the rock and crystal shop will be a conversation starter at the new location.

“I don’t own a rock and crystal shop because I know so much about them,” she said. “I have one because I love them. When people visit the shop, they will see classes they are interested in taking or resources that might be for them at the healing center. The Balanced Stone was meant to be our first phase in all of this.”

Along with her rock and crystal shop, Stone also owns a non-profit organization called Empowering the One that she plans to integrate into the new trauma center.

The non-profit, which helps prevent teens in Haiti from experiencing human trafficking after they are aged out of orphanages at age 16, was created when Stone and her husband went on a mission trip during her healing process from trauma.

“As I was going through my own healing journey, one of the things that helped me was service,” Stone said. “In 2016, I was volunteering with an anti-trafficking organization. My husband and I felt like we should go serve a humanitarian mission, so we ended up going to Haiti. We were only there for about two months, because it was very clear when we got there what I needed to do. I was building files for an orphanage and in Haiti, the kids age out of the adoption process at 16. I was watching the older kids and I knew that they needed to leave soon. I noticed that they didn’t have the skills to go out into the world and some of them had already been rescued from human trafficking. So, we just realized that as important as rescues are, if we don’t prepare them for when they aged out of the system, the same human trafficking process will repeat itself. So, when we came home, we started working on Empowering the One.”

At the Balanced Stone, Stone sells a rock called larimar, which teens in the Empowering the One program find in Haiti and are paid for to help them support themselves after they are aged out of the orphanage system.

The teens also make jewelry out of stones that are only found in the Dominican Republic and gathered on the Haiti side.

All proceeds from sales of the larimar go towards helping the teens, as well as a portion of all of the proceeds from The Balanced Stone.

At the center, there will be volunteer and collaborative efforts related to Empowering the One.

An amount of proceeds from classes offered at the healing center will also be donated to the non-profit.

“As people help out as a vendor, practitioner, or someone taking a class, they are helping to move the cause forward,” Stone said.

In the future, Stone plans on possibly expanding Empowering the One to help local teens but for now, she will be focusing on the Balanced Stone, the efforts the non-profit is already doing, and the new healing center.

To learn more about the Balanced Stone or Empowering the One, and for updates about the healing center, please visit @thebalancedstone and @EmpoweringtheOne on Facebook or visit empoweringtheone.org.