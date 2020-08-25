New Vernon school house ready for first day of school

Three-classroom building has technology and security ♦

Tooele County’s newest school building welcomed its first students today.

The new Vernon Elementary School opened its doors today, replacing the former three-room schoolhouse with a coal fire furnace.

Parts of the old Vernon Elementary dated back to 1905, which 10 years before the county school district was organized.

The new $3.8 million 8,300-square-foot building has three-classrooms, an office, a media center, and a gym/cafeteria with a kitchen. The new building has a footprint about 30% larger than the old building.

The old school didn’t have a kitchen, meals were prepared at another school and delivered to Vernon, according to Steve West, TCSD operations director.

The new school was designed with a non-functional, bell tower-like structure, giving the building a similar historic country schoolhouse silhouette as the old building.

The building has state of the art security features, including an electronic lock-out front door.

When activated people wanting access to the building can enter the vestibule, but to gain access through the second door the person has to push a button and be screened on camera before the door is unlocked.

The school is also equipped with the latest instructional technology including smart projectors and adjustable LED lighting.

New energy efficient electric heaters replace the old school’s coal furnace. Natural gas service is not available in Vernon.

The bell and dedication plaque front he old building has been saved and will be incorporated in the memorial and marquee for the new building.

An evaluation of the school district’s buildings completed several years ago as part of the school district’s long term maintenance and facilities plan revealed several problems with the old Vernon school building.

The building needed a seismic upgrade including reinforcing the bell tower, restrooms and playground equipment needed to brought up to American with Disability Act requirements, the school’s lighting needed to be upgraded, the coal furnace needed to be replaced, exterior masonry needed repair, the attic needed insulation, and the irrigation system needed to be upgraded.

The cost to update and repair the existing building would run around 50% more than rebuilding, according to estimations from Salt Lake City- based MHTN architects.

At a meeting held in the old school building in February 2019, Vernob residents welcomed the plans for a new school building.

“This is something we have dreamed about,” said Brcian Thomas, former Vernon mayor. “They got it right and the government doesn’t always get it right. We are excited and thankful and pledge to help the school district see this to fruition.”

The new building was designed by Salt Lake City-based Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects. The contract for construction of the building was awarded to North Salt Lake-based Hughes General Contractors.

The old building was demolished during the summer.