New water tank will hold one million gallons of water

The Berra Wellhouse Reservoir will hold enough water to cover a football field almost 3 feet deep ♦

In preparation for future growth, Tooele City recently completed an underground reservoir for a new well in Overlake.

The Berra Wellhouse Reservoir is located off of Berra Boulevard east of Aiden Way. The well and reservoir are expected to be put online this spring.

The well house is the next step to be completed.

“Water from the Berra well will be pumped into the Berra reservoir to allow the water to have chlorine contact time before being pumped out of the reservoir and into the distribution system,” Jamie Grandpre, Tooele City public works director said.

Construction of the Berra well began in the summer of 2022. It will be completed by spring.

The well comes with a price tag of $1,883,000. The money is coming from the water impact fee fund, according to Grandpre.

“The tank and the well will add another culinary water source into the city’s distribution system,” Grandpre said.

The city will also finish the Red Del Papa Well, located east of the Red Del Papa field, by summer 2023.