New Year rings in abundant snowfall

Mother nature celebrated the New Year dropping snow instead of confetti ♦

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve the ground outside was covered with just a trace of snow, according to official National Weather Service data.

By the end of New Year’s Day 9.6 inches of snow fell in Tooele City and 2.1 inches in Grantsville, followed by another 5.1 inches in Tooele City and 6.0 more inches in Grantsville on Monday, January 2, according to official weather reports.

But that’s official reports, the amount of snow varies throughout the county.

The Transcript Bulletin received unofficial reports from readers of over 18 inches up on benches and 10 inches down in Grantsville.

One thing for certain, it’s only Jan. 3 and we’ve already exceeded the 30-year average of 12.4 inches of snow for the month.