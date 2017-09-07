New youth treatment center approved for east Erda area

Owner of Alpine Academy to build second academy ♦

A new residential youth treatment facility in east Erda was given the go ahead by the Tooele County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

The planning commission voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for Utah Youth Village to operate a second campus of Alpine Academy.

Alpine Academy II will be built in the Meadowbrook subdivision, west of Droubay Road and north of the Atlantic Richfield Company’s Carr Fork Wildlife Management Area.

Utah Youth Village has been operating Alpine Academy northeast of Droubay Road and Erda Way since 2002, according to Eric Bjorkland, president and CEO of Utah Youth Village.

The original Alpine Academy serves up to 70 girls. It is currently full, according to Bjorkland.

Alpine Academy II will consist of six residential homes, a school building, an arts/recreation building, equestrian facilities and other buildings with a capacity for 60 youth.

The youth live on the facility’s grounds in homes in a family setting with a resident husband and wife team using the evidence based teaching-family model, according to Bjorkland.

The school at Alpine Academy is fully accredited, with 80 percent of the students going on to attend college, he said.

Alpine Academy II will be designed for boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18 that struggle with various issues such as anxiety and depression, according to Bjorkland.

The actual composition of the students, as far as boys or girls at Alpine II, will depend on the need, he said.

Some of the boys and girls at Alpine II may be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, but none of the boys or girls will be adjudicated or actively addicted to drugs, according to Bjorkland.

“These are the kids that were bullied in school, not the bullies,” he said.

Erda resident Ken Webb expressed concerns not over the operation of the school, but about water, both the quantity and quality.

“I just had to drill my well deeper and increase the power to pull the water up,” Webb said. “The underground lake is receding.”

Bjorkland said he has sufficient water rights for his development.

The Meadowbrook subdivision, which includes Alpine Academy II, will be served by a single well with a public water system.

“We’ve been told by the county health department that the single well, instead of one well per lot, will reduce the possibility of groundwater contamination,” Bjorkland said.

Bjorkland tried to connect his subdivision to Tooele City’s sewer service, which has a sewage pipe nearby on Droubay Road, but the city turned down the request.

He is now working with the Tooele County Health Department to develop an approved wastewater treatment plan.

The approved conditional use permit for Alpine Academy II requires that all outdoor activities be conducted between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.

The permit also requires that the school only accept students that reside within Alpine Academy and that the fitness/drama facility may not invite the general public to activities.

The facility may not accept any students that have been adjudicated or are serving sentences for crimes against person or property, according to the permit.

The permit states that Alpine Academy II must meet the staff-to-student ratio determined by the Utah Division of Licensing and have the minimum number of parking spaces required for boarding schools.

The permit also states that the facility shall be open to inspection by the county engineer, sheriff, health department director, and their staff.

Matt McCarty, South Rim resident, complimented Bjorkland on his application and presentation.

“I think Mr. Bjorkland has done an excellent job,” McCarty said. “He has had a conversation with the neighbors and has shown that he has listened to the residents and has addressed their concerns.”