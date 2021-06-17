Newest extension of New Mountain View Corridor connects to SR-201

Near 5400 West, the corridor improves access to west Salt Lake County ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation opened the newest extension of the Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake City from 4100 South to state Route 201 at about 5400 West this morning.

The new segment will make it easier for those traveling to western Salt Lake City County, according to UDOT officials.

“This is really going to improve the way people get around in western Salt Lake County,” UDOT Deputy Director Teri Newell said. “It’s going to change people’s lives every day by reducing their commute times, providing choices on how they travel, and giving people more time to do the things they want to do instead of sitting in traffic.”

Mountain View Corridor, with the new extension, will now stretch 21 miles from 16000 South and Porter Rockwell Blvd to SR-201 with 21 miles of trails running alongside the road.

“All major transmission lines and necessary properties were relocated and acquired prior to construction,” said Courtney Samuel, senior communications manager at UDOT. “Completing this extension will help Utahns in a significant way, as it is the first time the Mountain View Corridor will connect to a major east and west freeway, as it will now reach SR-201.”

The newly completed four-mile extension of Mountain View Corridor also includes two lanes in each direction, 13 bridges and six pedestrian bridges, and a widened intersection at 3500 South and 5600 West.

For those traveling often to Western Salt Lake City for work, the new segment of road could be beneficial.

“As growth continues in Tooele County, this extension will greatly improve mobility, reduce congestion and improve the quality of life for Utahns traveling to western Salt Lake County,” Samuel said.

“While the segment is an important step, there’s more to do and we will continue to work with all of our partners to provide transportation choices that improve our quality of life and keep people moving,” Samuel continued.

The Mountain View Corridor will eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR-73 in Utah County, according to John Gleason, UDOT public information officer.

“Mountain View Corridor is using a phased construction approach designed to balance transportation needs with available funds,” he said. “Initial construction includes two lanes in each direction with signalized intersections and biking and walking trails. Future construction phases will build out the remainder of the corridor by converting intersections to interchanges and adding inside lanes to achieve a fully functional freeway. The first freeway section to be built-converting existing intersections to freeway interchanges- will be from Porter Rockwell Blvd at 16000 South to Old Bingham Highway, with construction estimated for Spring of 2028.”