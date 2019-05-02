‘Newsies’ to leap onto the stage Friday at Stansbury High School

About 75 Stansbury High School students, including 62 actors, will present 11 performances of Disney’s “Newsies” during the next two weeks. The show opens Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Jerdyn Akeripa stars as Jack Kelly, leader of the Manhattan newsies in 1899.

“Playing the part of Jack Kelly has been a dream role of mine since I was in the eighth grade,” Akeripa said. “The role has taught me so much whether it be the importance of friendship, standing up for what you believe in, or simply making hard decisions, especially if they are not popular.”

Jack Kelley rallies the newsies from across the city to take a stand and strike against powerful publishers William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, said Drama Director Glen Carpenter.

He said the show leaps onto the stage with soul stirring music, amazing heart, and stunning choreography.

It tells how a band of underdogs took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what’s right. The poor and orphaned teenagers, selling newspapers for a penny a paper, are pushed to the limit when newspaper moguls Hearst and Pulitzer try to take away more of their meager profits.

The newsies’ cause becomes even bigger than any of them imagined when they realize they’re fighting for all the children working in unfair and unsafe conditions across the nation.

Carpenter reported that since 2011 “Newsies” has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour to more than 2.5 million audience members. It received 23 major theatrical nominations, including eight Tony Award nominations.

Other students in leading roles are Kimbel Duffin, Cameron Cain and Bridger Roberts.

Duffins portray Katherine, a young reporter trying to break her first big story.

“I have had such an amazing time singing, dancing and striking with this cast,” Duffin said. “I’m so excited to share the powerful messages this show has to offer, and I know by the end of the show the audience will be ready to ‘seize the day.’”

Cain plays Crutchie, Jack Kelly’s best friend.

He said all of Stansbury’s shows this year feature a strong sense of family and the newsies became a special family.

“None of these kids have a family, but yet they find a family and brotherhood with each other, and there is a strong sense of family between the kids and us actors as well,” Cain said.

Roberts plays Davey, a young man who becomes Jack’s right-hand man in the start of the Newsboy Strike.

“‘Newsies’ is a show that presents a new generation rising up and taking their place at the table, by standing up for what is right and sticking together no matter what,” Roberts said.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, May 9, May 10, May 11, May 13 with a final show on May 14.

Matinees are scheduled at 2 p.m. the next two Saturdays.

A special “Sensory Awareness” matinee will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 4 p.m for students on the autism spectrum and those with special needs.

Discounted advanced tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org. Online prices range from $6-$9. Tickets purchased at the door range from $5.50-$8.50 for cash sales.

The school is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park.