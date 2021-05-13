Next year it’s five-days a week of school

Wednesday early out for elementary, Friday early out for secondary ♦

In a surprise move, the Tooele County School District Board of Education voted to split the half-day schedule for the 2021-2022 school year.

While students will go to school five-days a week, elementary schools will take Wednesday as a half-day and secondary schools will take Friday as a half-day.

The half-day will be an in-school day for students, with teachers using the other half of the day for prperationand collaboration, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

Rogers said after the discussion of the school week schedule at the last school board meeting, he pulled together his cabinet and looked at data.

“We’re recommending to you that we go back to school on a five-day schedule next year, but one of those five-days will be a half-day for students,” Rogers said. “I’ve consulted with folks from the TEA (Tooele Education Association) and from our leadership team. We are recommending that our secondary schools, which are grades 7 through 12, continue to have their early release day on Friday, it works better with Utah Technical College, our elementary K-6 program, including our preschool, our teachers — we have heard them loud and clear — and they would prefer that early release day to be moved back to Wednesday.”

The option of splitting the half-day was not mentioned in the discussion of the school week in the school board’s previous meeting.

School board member Scott Bryan expressed concern that splitting the half-day between two different days may create a hardship for some parents.

“I’m concerned about parents,” Bryan said. “ That’s a challenge (Wednesday half-day). The reality is when we do have K-6 half-day on Fridays some parents depend on older children to help with child care for their younger children. Splitting between two days is problematic.”

School board chairperson Melissa Rich said that when she moved to Tooele, Monday was a half-day for secondary and there was early-out Wednesday for elementary schools.

“Some parents struggled with it,” she said.

Tooele Education Association president Rick Harrison said that when TEA surveyed teachers that elementary teachers overwhelmingly wanted to return to Wednesday early out days while secondary teachers were somewhat split.

Fridays for secondary schools works better with Tooele Technical College and Utah State University. It also cuts down on students that are pulled out of class for sports and activities, according to Rogers.

The school week discussion was listed on the published agenda for the meeting as a discussion and information item only, not as an action item, which are listed under separate heading on the agenda.

However, school board member Bob Gowans moved to advance the school week agenda item to an action item so they could vote on it during their meeting.

Waiting for the June board meeting would be too late, as counselors are already starting to work on schedules for next year, he said.

Rich apologized for not putting the school week on the agenda as an action item.

Board member Scott Mouritsen said he was going to vote against the motion, not because he was necessarily opposed to the idea of the split half-days, but for procedural objections.

“The public should have been apprised that it was an action item,” he said. “And that splitting of the days was an option.”

ValaRee Shields said she was comfortable voting on the school week at the meeting.

“I’ve already heard from a lot of people,” she said. “And I think those that have been paying attention have already voiced their opinions.”

Bryan said splitting the half-days was news to him.

“I didn’t know we were talking about splitting the days,” he said.

The motion to return to a five-day week, with a half-day on Wednesday for elementary and a half-day on Friday for secondary passed on a voice vote with what sounded like Mouritsen and Bryan as the only no votes.