NFTD says they need a tax increase

The North Tooele Fire District is in need of a tax raise to hire additional help and replace equipment, including fire trucks, according to their chief.

This will be the first tax increase of its kind in five years, according to Randy Willden, North Tooele Fire Chief.

“Every year things are getting more expensive,” Willden said, speaking about the price of fuel and needed supplies for building and other repairs.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the district should have six or seven firefighters on duty a day, he said.

“Right now, we have two full-time firefighters on a day and if we are able, we will have a third person about 50% of the time,” Wilden said.

The Fire District would like to have two or three more firefighters on each shift to get closer to the NFPA’s standard but they know that isn’t possible, so they would like to hire one more on each shift, which equals out to three more, according to Willden.

“The largest percent of the tax increase that we are looking for is to hire three full-time firefighters to increase our numbers, and maybe we can continue with our part-time person and try to hire a fourth person on historically busy days,” Wilden said.

“We just have to play our odds,” Wilden continued. “We hope that we have enough bodies on days with additional needs.”

Along with the need for additional firefighters, the district is in need of new fire trucks.

“Our trucks are getting to be 12 years old,” Wilden said. “They get hundreds of miles on them weekly and we need to replace a couple of the trucks.”

If the district doesn’t ask for a tax increase, they only receive additional taxes from new growth, due to Utah’s truth in taxation law.

“So, if during the year 100 homes are built and each of those homes are paying $150 of taxes to the fire department, then we would get $15,000. The way things have been going the last two years, inflation alone gobbles up any increase,” Wilden said, explaining the new growth tax increase each year.

There will be a public hearing on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Fire Station, located at 179 Country Club Drive where the increase will be discussed.

“We certainly hope it will pass,” Wilden said, speaking about the tax increase.

The decision on the tax increase will be made by the elected North Tooele Fire District Board of Trustees.

The increase would apply for every business and home found within the North Tooele Fire District taxing district, which includes Lakepoint, Stansbury, Erda, and Pine Canyon.

Each business and home in the area received a letter informing them about the potential increase, along with what their taxes were last year and what they will be if the increase is put into motion.

The letter informed residents that if they are making tax payments on a $405,000 house, their tax would increase from $152.58 to $178.20, which is $25.62 a year.

So far this year, the fire district has responded to 11,040 calls, which averages out to 230 calls a week.

“We go on most of the runs on the north side of the county,” Willden said. “We cover Interstate 80 for 60 miles and we cover lots of calls out there and we go to Delle where they have quite a number of medical requests.”