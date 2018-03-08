Nickles to speak at Women’s Health Expo

Mary Nickles writes that not many people can say their job saved their life.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer after getting a mammogram for a TV story,” she wrote in her blog maryscancerstory.blogspot.com.

“I really do feel like I am going to kick its butt,” she said in a KUTV 2NEWS story back in 2012.

Nickles will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Spring Women’s Health Expo sponsored by Mountain West Medical Center at Tooele High School on Saturday.

She will speak at 10 a.m. in the THS auditorium on “Finding the Positive, Even in Tough Times.”

Nickles joined KUTV 2 in 1991 as a weekend anchor and reporter. She currently co-anchors the news weekdays on 2NEWS This Morning from 5-8 a.m., according to KUTV.com.

“Raising twins while working a weird shift, living away from her family core, losing her mother, and publicly battling cancer, have all been huge challenges,” according to her bio on KUTV.com.

It continues, “Mary shows us why every step of the way, finding something positive is what gave her and those around her the reasons to keep moving, keep caring and keep smiling. She hopes her findings will help you look forward every day, even when things get tough.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a singing performance by Miss Tooele City Kat Hawley and accompanied by attendant Eva Olcutt.

A luncheon will be served in the school’s commons area from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A variety of vendors will be in the small gym to provide health information, screenings, retail, chair massages and demonstrations.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Mountain West Medical Center during business hours using cash, check or credit card, or with a credit card by calling 435-843-3600 ext. 0. Tickets can be be mailed or held at Will Call.

Tooele High School is located at 31 W. Vine St., Tooele. Doors open at 9:15 a.m.