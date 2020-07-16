Nine Grantsville athletes sign NLIs

Cowboys send four to Division I schools ♦

Editor’s note: If any athletes who signed to play college sports are missing from this list, contact Sports Editor Darren Vaughan at dvaughan@tooeletranscript.com or (435) 882-0050, ext. 5123.

The Class of 2020 left an impression on the Tooele County sports landscape despite having its final spring season cut short.

Some of the very best athletes in Utah call Tooele County home, as evidenced by the fact that at least 20 student-athletes from Grantsville, Tooele, Stansbury and Wendover high schools signed national Letters-of-Intent to play college sports. Over the next two editions, the Transcript Bulletin will take a look at the accomplishments of each of these young men and women who will go on to represent the area at the next level.

Grantsville led the way with nine athletes signing NLIs, including four who signed with Division I universities. Listed below, in alphabetical order, are those just-graduated seniors who will be competing collegiately this fall.

Thomas Coates, wrestling, Luther College (Iowa) — Coates will join the wrestling team at Luther, a Division III school in Decorah, Iowa, this fall after a successful career at Grantsville High. As a senior, he posted a 41-11 record, finished second at divisionals and fifth in Class 3A at 132 pounds.

Ashlee Edwards, women’s basketball, Snow College — Edwards was a key part of a historic run of success for the Grantsville girls basketball program, scoring more than 1,000 points in her career as the Cowboys went 82-19 in her four-year career and perennially found themselves among Class 3A’s top teams. At Snow College, she’ll look to bring the same kind of success to the Badgers.

Bailey Frischknecht, softball, Salt Lake Community College — Frischknecht dominated from the pitcher’s circle over her career with the Cowboys, playing a key role in their three consecutive Class 3A state championships with a 1.32 earned-run average and an opponents’ batting average of just .139. She could provide a boost to a Bruins pitching staff that posted an ERA of 4.12 in 18 games this past spring.

Erin Hurst, track and field/cross country, Dixie State University — Hurst, the 2019 Region 13 champion in the 300-meter hurdles, will be headed to St. George to join the Trailblazers as they make the jump to Division I competition. She finished fourth in Class 3A in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles in the only track season of her high school career, having taken up the sport as a junior.

Joseph Mecham, wrestling, Gardner-Webb University (North Carolina) — Mecham capped his high-school career with a runner-up finish at 120 pounds at the Class 3A state tournament, one year after winning the 113-pound title for Tooele High in Class 4A. He went 36-7 during his senior season, and he will head to Boiling Springs, North Carolina, this fall to join Gardner-Webb’s Division I program.

Maddison Peterson, softball, Weber State University — Peterson, part of a dominant pitching staff at Grantsville that led the Cowboys to three state state titles, will take her arm and her bat north on Interstate 15 to join the Division I Wildcats in Ogden. Over the course of her high school career, she posted a 1.89 ERA and opponents hit just .203 off of her, while she posted a .444 batting average of her own with 17 home runs and 73 RBIs in 84 games.

Wyatt Teggins, track and field/cross country, Colorado Mesa University — Teggins, who finished 16th in the Class 3A state cross country meet in 2019, will compete at the Division II level with the Mavericks at the Grand Junction, Colorado-based school. At the Nike Cross Regionals in Arizona, he ran a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds over a 3.1-mile course.

Parker Thomas, baseball, Salt Lake Community College — Thomas was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and was the winning pitcher in Grantsville’s Class 3A state championship-clinching victory as a sophomore in 2018. He’ll bring his .438 career batting average to the Bruins, an impressive number that included 28 doubles, eight home runs and six triples to go with 71 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

Porter Whitworth, track and field/cross country, Brigham Young University — Whitworth won back-to-back Class 3A state cross country championships, and joins Ray Barrus, Larry Lawrence and Amy Christensen Palmer on the list of Grantsville track athletes to compete at BYU. He finished second in the 800-meter run, third in the 1,600, second in the 3,200 and helped lead the Cowboys to the Class 3A medley relay title at the state track meet in 2019.

The 11 athletes from Tooele, Stansbury and Wendover high schools who signed national Letters-of-Intent will be recognized in Tuesday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin.