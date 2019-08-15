Nitro World Games returns to Utah Motorsports Campus

It’s very scary, very high, very intimidating, says competitor ♦

They’re back.

The Nitro World Games are returning to the Utah Motorsports Campus on Saturday.

On Monday night, the Red Bull Airforce Wingsuit Flyers leaped out over the state capitol from a flight that originated at Tooele Valley Airport. With pyrotechnics strapped to their legs, the flyers lit up the Salt Lake City sky to call attention to the NItro World Games coming to Tooele County this weekend.

Nitro World Games packs a lot of high-flying action into their one-day event at UMC, according the event’s organizers.

“Nitro World Games is the big air of action sports competition,” said Travis Pastrana, creator of Nitro World Games. “The Red Bull Air Force are world-renowned skydivers and some of the only humans in the world who can pull something so astounding off with precision, just like the athletes at Nitro World Games.”

This will be the second year the Nitro World Games have come to Tooele County.

“We are really excited to welcome back the Nitro World Games to UMC for a second year,” said Dixon Hunt, senior vice president of UMC. “They are the biggest event of the year. It will be a great weekend.”

It may be possible to see some world’s firsts at the innovative Nitro World Games on Saturday, according to organizers.

“It’s very scary, very high, very intimidating,” said Blake “Bilko” Williams, a motorsports competitor from Australia.

The Nitro World Games include not only the Nitro Rallycross race, but also an FMX Best Trick competition, the Moto Quarterpipe, and Flat Track races.

The Super Hooligan National Championship race will also make its Nitro World Games debut at UMC on Saturday.

“Saturday is guaranteed to be action-packed with the return of Nitro Rallycross, the innovative race that has set the bar in rallycross racing,” said event organizers in a press release. “Ten of the best drivers in the world have touched down in Utah, all with the goal of standing on the top step of the podium Saturday evening and earning bragging rights for the next year.”

Nitro World Games activities also includes a custom car show, the Red Bull gaming truck, and the UMC karting center.

There will be a full family-friendly activation zone, and a variety of food and other vendors onsite, according to event organizers.

When it debuted in 2016, Nitro World Games shifted the landscape for both athletes and the industry alike with its new big air formats, breakthrough ramp technology and innovative judging criteria.

Created by Nitro Circus and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro World Games is produced in partnership with the Utah Sports Commission.

“Partnering with Nitro World Games and Travis Pastrana always brings great action and excitement to the state,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “Having this tremendous event take place that continues to generate significant economic impact and media exposure, further positions Utah as one of the top places in the world to host major action and motorsports events.”

Nitro World Games 2019 sponsors include the Utah Sports Commission, Red Bull, Yokohama, cbdMD, Kevlar, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Subaru, Brimstone Recreation, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to NitroWorldGames.com.