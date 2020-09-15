No COVID-19 deaths in Tooele County

20 new confirmed cases in county since Sept. 10 ♦

The Tooele County Health Department remains the only local health department in Utah with no deaths and state health officials have released information about what COVID-19 does in the human body.

Tooele County currently has seen 770 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic, with 35 hospitalizations, according to a report released by the Tooele County Health Department bi-weekly.

On Sept. 10 there were a total of 750 confirmed cases in Tooele County, with a total of 33 hospitalizations.

Tooele County Health Department is the only health department in Utah to have zero deaths because of COVID-19, according to Amy Bate, spokesperson for the TCHD.

Currently, there is at least one individual from the county receiving hospital care because of the novel coronavirus.

The state currently has seen 58,438 positive cases of the virus, with 3,338 individuals hospitalized and 436 deaths.

721,682 individuals in Utah have been tested for the virus.

This is about 22% of Utah’s population.

Utah health officials have released information about what COVID-19 does in the human body.

On their website, utahcoronavirus.gov, they state that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2.

The most common signs of COVID-19 are fever, cough, loss of smell or taste, muscle aches or chills, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

According to their website, it is thought the lungs are the first body organ affected by the virus.

“In the early days of a case of COVID-19, the disease can attack important cells in our lungs,” said officials on the website.

COVID-19 is thought to attack the epithelial cells lining the airways that catch and clear out things like pollen and viruses.

This floods the airways with debris and fluids.

“If a lung infection is severe enough, it can become ARDS – Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. ARDS means that the critical and efficient job the lungs normally perform for the body — removing carbon dioxide from your blood and replacing it with oxygen — is depleted,” officials stated.

Other effects on organs include brain damage from oxygen deprivation and microclots in the brain.

“This doesn’t happen in every COVID-19 case. We know that most people who develop COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms. Most people, more than 99%, will survive,” officials said.