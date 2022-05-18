Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Motocross jumper shows off gravity defying feats way overhead.

May 18, 2022
No Fear.

Motocross team joins Monster Trucks for extreme show at Deseret Peak Complex 

Monster Truckz come to town

What was billed as the “biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness,” was held at Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex on Friday night, May 13 at 7 p.m. 

The Monster Truckz Extreme Tour touched down in Tooele County at the Peak, destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jumps pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction. It was an adrenaline filled show that included The Nitro Motocross Team doing amazing things  as they soared 80 feet over head doing things that shouldn’t be possible. Extreme Rock Crawlers also participated in the show — right side up, sideways, even upside-down — performing  feats never thought possible with the most thrilling and exciting tricks on four wheels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top