No more DMV reminder postcards

Vehicle owners can opt-in to email reminders ♦

Don’t count on a postcard to remind you it’s time to renew your motor vehicle registration.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles announced in July that the usual postcard registration reminder was being discontinued.

“As use of online renewal and other online options continues to grow, old processes need to be reviewed,”said Monte Roberts, Utah DMV director.

Each month the DMV sent hundreds of thousands of reminder postcards to vehicle and watercraft owners to renew their registration.Boxes of these postcards were returned as undeliverable, according to Roberts.

“In efforts to utilize taxpayer money more effectively and continue moving to online services, the mailing of renewal reminder postcards is being discontinued as of September 2020,” said Roberts.

Vehicle and watercraft owners can sign up to receive an email renewal reminder .

“If you have not already signed up for an email reminder for your registration renewal, it is quick and easy. Just go to dmv.utah.gov,” Roberts said.

Roberts also encouraged all vehicle andwatrecraft owners to avoid a trip to the DMV and renew their registration online.

“Renewing a registration is quick and easy online at rex.utah.gov,” he said. “This is an easy, fast way to complete registration renewals from home.”

The DMV also works with local businesses to provide “On The Spot” renewal stations. The state’s website, spot.utah.gov, lists two On The Spot Stations in Tooele County; the Jiffy Lube store at 1280 N. Main Street in Tooele City and Carrillo Brothers Auto Service in Wendover.

The Tooele County Treasurer’s Office also offers DMV services for Tooele County, including title and registration services for Utah vehicles including passenger vehicles, trucks, trailers, motorcycles, motor homes, off-highway vehicles, boats, and snowmobiles. They are located in room 218 of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

The DMV does not process driver licenses, learner permits, or state identification cards. Those are processed by the state Division of Driver License. The Tooele Driver License Office is located at 1929 N. Aaron Drive Suite G in Tooele City.