image Drivers can expect delays as the Utah Department of Transportation resurfaces state Route 112 between Tooele and Grantsville this summer.

July 15, 2021
No more UDOT road closures for paving projects

Delays expected throughout summer 

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the progress on two pavement improvement projects underway in Tooele County.

A road closure on state Route112 occurred last weekend. Crews repaved a significant portion of the roadway and upgraded the 200 West and 600 West intersections. The temporary road closure reduced the amount of time needed for work in the area.

No additional closures of this section of roadway will be needed, according to UDOT.

Repaving crews are approaching Sheep Lane and they will continue westbound in the coming days. 

One-way flagging operations are in place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling through the area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as SR-138 and SR-36. Work is expected to continue through the summer.

Paving work on SR-138 is now complete. Brief, intermittent lane closures for permanent striping and utility work are scheduled to occur during non-commute times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Signage installation, shoulder work and installation of centerline rumble strips along certain areas of the roadway is also scheduled to occur this week. 

Following the completion of shoulder work on SR-138, permanent striping will be taking place. This work should be  completed in the coming weeks.

Drivers can expect minor delays when traveling through the area.

Call the UDOT project hotline at (435) 213-1637 or email SR112andSR138@utah.gov. following the UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects Facebook page.

 

Tim Gillie

Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

