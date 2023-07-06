No Peak pool this summer

Energy Solutions Aquatic Center will not open in 2023 ♦

Tooele County Officials announced on July 6 that Energy Solutions Aquatic Center is not equipped to open for the 2023 season.

In April 2023 county officials warned the public that the outdoor pool at the Deseret Peak Complex, once Utah’s largest outdoor swimming pool, would not open as usual for Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

Damage due to sinking of the 20-year old pool structure and water lines along with a delay in receiving parts to make repairs were expected to delay the opening of the aquatic center until sometime near the beginning of July.

The decision now to not open the pool for the 2023 season was made after significant discussion and consideration of all possible options, according to Corey Bullock, Tooele County Parks and Recreation Director.

Bullock said the pool was analyzed by aquatic specialists and the damage will require extensive repairs that cannot be completed before the end of the summer.

“As a part of ongoing repairs a pressure test was conducted on the main water feed and drain lines in the pool, the results were not what we were hoping for,” Bullock said. “The two lines failed the pressure tests because the settling and shifting of the pipes are worse than anticipated. Due to the continuing repairs, the pool will not open in 2023.”

The county will use the downtime to reevaluate permanent repair and solutions for the swimming pool, according to Bullock.

The county will also use this down time to install some exciting upgrades including new pool toys that are western themed — representing Tooele County’s rich history. The new pool toys will consist of a starburst, an iguana sprayer, a water tower, and tumble buckets.

“The intended result for the 2024 reopening of Energy Solutions Aquatic Center is to have a modernized, safe, well-maintained structure that the community can enjoy for many years to come,” Bullock said.