No taming these ’Cats

Wendover downs rival Dugway, continues dream season ♦

The Wendover boys basketball team has flown mostly under the radar this season, but if the Wildcats continue to put up performances like they did Friday night, it will be impossible for the rest of Class 1A to ignore them.

Wendover wrapped up its homecoming week in emphatic fashion, routing Tooele County rival Dugway 82-37 to remain undefeated in Region 21. It marked the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive win, as well as the ninth time this season they’ve won by at least 30 points.

It has been quite a season for Wendover (15-2, 4-0 Region 21), which last won a region championship in 2013-14. The Wildcats have been respectable since then, going 43-30 over the past three full seasons, but they’ve had a renewed focus this year that is starting to pay off.

“These kids have been together since freshman year and even before that,” Wendover coach Kyle Murphy said. “It’s all coming together. These kids want it and they’re sick of losing.”

That determination was evident from the outset of Friday’s game. Wendover rushed out to a 17-0 lead in the first 3:34 of the game, taking advantage of sloppy play by Dugway (7-6, 1-2). The visiting Mustangs made a number of poor decisions against Wendover’s press defense and followed that up with a lackluster effort on defense, leading Dugway coach George Bruce to call three quick timeouts as he tried pleading with his team to clean up its game.

“We’re trying to go out there and play hard every time — be as quick as (the opponent) or better,” Wendover’s Gustavo Carrillo said.

The Wildcats’ relentless effort on both ends of the floor resulted in a 27-6 advantage after one quarter. They slowed down a bit in the second quarter, settling for a 39-16 halftime lead.

Dugway began to come back a bit early in the second half as Carl Jordan and Jesus Valdiviezo combined for 10 points over a span of 3:50, cutting Wendover’s lead to 19. But the Wildcats responded by ramping up their defensive pressure, blowing the game wide open with a 21-3 run that took less than three minutes.

“We’ll run our press a little bit and then we’ll pull out, just to see what else we can work on,” Murphy said, noting the respect he and his team have for their longtime rival in Dugway, as well as for Bruce, the Mustangs’ coach. “We try to focus on what our weaknesses are and just keep going there … we try to learn from them. To see the kids say, ‘this isn’t doing it for us. This is our homecoming, this is our home court’ — to see what these kids want and how they attack, it’s crazy.”

Wendover hit 36 field goals in the game, including seven 3-pointers. By comparison, Dugway had 17 made field goals and three 3-pointers, in addition to going 0-for-9 from the free-throw line. But the biggest difference was in the turnover margin, where the Mustangs committed 27 turnovers to the Wildcats’ 15.

“I was kind of expecting it to be like this, but we’re still trying to get things together,” said Carrillo, who had 16 points for Wendover. “We’re still trying to improve on some things. We still have more to put into it. We can not underestimate (anybody) — we have to prove to them who we are.”

Eduardo Gomez led the Wildcats with 17 points and Brayan Mendoza added 12. Ubaldo Carmona scored eight points; Monico Guerrero, seven; Jaime Montavo, five; Peter Alvarez, Chris Reil and Easton Tangaro, four each; Saul Valle, three; and Jason Shepherd, two.

Friday’s win was the latest in a long line of impressive performances that has the Wildcats thinking big. But the roots of their current success were planted during the offseason, Murphy said.

“Over the summer, we had some leagues that we played in and you can kind of see what level you’re at,” he said. “We played against a lot of higher-level teams, and you could kind of see that it was a different team than last year. The first couple games, you could see what these kids can do and I wasn’t expecting 15-2, but I was expecting us to be right up there.”

Carrillo credited Murphy with helping to bring out the best in the Wildcats this season.

“Being coached by the best has been an honor — (Murphy) has taught me a lot,” Carrillo said. “He gets everyone involved and it’s just special. I can’t explain it in words right now.”

Jordan led Dugway with 10 points and Valdiviezo added eight. Friday’s game was the Mustangs’ second region loss in three nights.

Both Wendover and Dugway are back in action Wednesday night. The Mustangs play host to Milford, while the Wildcats are at Tintic.