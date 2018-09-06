No toll booth for Middle Canyon this year

County will install toll booth in Angel’s Grove later this year, but booth won’t open until 2019 ♦

Drivers headed up Middle Canyon won’t be charged a fee until 2019, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

The Tooele County Commission announced in April that around Memorial Day weekend the county would start collecting a $3 fee for vehicles headed up Middle Canyon, just like the county does in Settlement Canyon.

Memorial Day came and went with no booth and no toll. The county commission announced in early in June that the installation of the toll booth would be delayed until sometime in August.

The county is now saying that the toll booth will be installed in Angel’s Grove later this year, but no fees will be collected until Middle Canyon opens in the spring of 2019, according to Bateman.

“The toll booth was shipped from Oklahoma last Friday,” Bateman said. “When it arrives we will need to have it installed, which includes pouring a concrete pad for it to sit on.”

The county will open the booth and start collecting fees for Middle Canyon in 2019, according to Bateman.

The metal security booth with ballistic glass was built in Oklahoma by a company that was the low bidder on a contract for the booth. The company routinely builds toll-type booths that are used in parks around the country, according to Mark McKendrick, Tooele County director of Facilities Management and Parks and Recreation.

The booth cost $1,300, according to Bateman.

Salt Lake County would not commit to installing a toll booth on the east side of Middle Canyon in Butterfield Canyon, Bateman said.

However, when Tooele County announced the pending installation of a booth in Middle Canyon earlier this year, Bateman said Tooele County would place a gate with an unmanned pay station near the end of the Tooele County maintained road.

“There will be a gate there,”he said. “It will be unlocked every day at 7 a.m. and locked again at 8 p.m. The pay station will allow people coming over from the Butterfield Canyon side to pay the $3 toll using the honor system.”

The toll for Middle Canyon is expected to be the same as Settlement Canyon, according to Bateman.

Day use will be $3 per vehicle and a season pass will be $35. A season pass for both Middle and Settlement canyons will be available for $50. The fee for overnight camping in one of Middle Canyon’s 43 designated campsites will remain at $10 per night.

The Middle Canyon gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate people who commute to work over Middle Canyon. The gates will allow people to exit the canyon at any time, according to Bateman.

The new toll booth and gates are intended to improve safety in the canyon, Bateman said.

“The main reason is to keep people from coming over from the Salt Lake side at night,” Bateman said. “We want the canyon to be more safe and peaceful, instead of people coming and going all night.”