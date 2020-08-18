No Tooele County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

Tooele County Health officials want Tooele County residents to understand new information related to the novel coronavirus included in an executive order from the governor, an order from the Utah Department of Health, and a statement from the CDC.

Currently Tooele County has a total of 619 positive cases COVID-19 with 30 hospitalizations throughout the course of the pandemic, according to the Tooele County Health Department bi-weekly report.

No Tooele County residents are currently receiving hospital care.

There have been no deaths in the county because of the virus.

On August 13, there were 598 cases of the virus in the county.

Utah State currently has 46,894 positive cases of the virus with 2,782 hospitalizations throughout the course of the pandemic, according to the report.

There have been a total 364 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

On August 14, Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order which adopted version 4.10 of the phased guidelines.

It will be in effect until August 20.

The executive order changes the terminology from “risk levels” to “levels of restriction”.

The order also states that political subdivisions may adopt mask mandates without prior approval from the Utah Department of Health.

The Utah Department of Health has issued a public health order which clarifies the standards for face coverings in schools.

It is written in the order that every individual on school property, or a school bus, must wear a face mask which covers the nose and the mouth without openings that can be seen through.

It also must secure under the chin and fit snugly against the sides of the nose and face, according to the order.

The state Health Department order states that face masks must be worn on school property, even when an individual is able to social distance, except in limited circumstances.

Face shields may only be worn without a face mask when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communications.

According to the order, deaf or hard of hearing individuals are permitted to wear face shields.

“Recent studies are showing that not all face coverings provide equal protection against COVID-19,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “As we send our children back to school, we need to make sure that they are wearing face masks that actually reduce the spread of coronavirus in the air.”

The Center for Disease Control has released a statement updating its isolation guidance based upon the science about COVID-19 showing that individuals can continue to test positive for up to three months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others.

In the statement, the CDC said that science does not imply an individual is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the three months following infection.

New data suggests that retesting someone in the three months following initial infection is not necessary, unless the individual is experiencing symptoms of the virus and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness, according to the CDC statement.

The statement also said that individuals with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications.

There have been more than 15 international and U.S based studies published looking at the length of infection, duration of viral shed, asymptomatic spread and risk of spread among various patient groups, according to the statement.

Researchers have found that the amount of live virus in the nose and throat drops soon after COVID-19 symptoms develop.

Additionally, according to the statement, the duration of infectiousness in most individuals is no longer than 10 days after symptoms begin and no more than 20 days in individuals with severe illness or those who are severely immunocompromised.