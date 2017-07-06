Nola Pendleton Cole

Nola May Pendleton Cole, age 88, of Grantsville, Utah, passed away June 29, 2017, at Osmond Senior Living in Lindon, Utah, where she resided for the past 18 months in the memory-care unit.

Nola was born on Feb. 24, 1929, in Magna, Utah, the third of four children to Alvin Freeman Pendleton and Theresa Long. She was her father’s tomboy, preferring outside chores and fishing with her brothers to inside chores and playing dolls with her sister.

After graduation from Cyprus High School in Magna and a brief marriage to Marvin Butcher, she worked at various jobs to support her daughter Nancy. Her jobs included a drive-in, a dress shop, Montgomery Ward’s, Woolworth’s and Tooele Army Depot. It was at the depot that she met William Eldred Cole, commonly known as Bill, who teased his way into her heart.

They were married Jan. 15, 1955. Bill made good on his promise to love Nancy as his own, and he bought Nola a house on Main Street in Grantsville that became home to four more children: Debbie, Keven, Julie and Randall. Nola and Bill were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1976.

Nola was short and a little on the shy side but could step up to meet a challenge. She and Bill supported their children in school activities and volunteered as band trip chaperones. She faced her fear of driving and took lessons as an adult so she could drive to and from a sewing job to help with college and mission expenses.

Standing in front of a group was difficult, but she loved the one-on-one association she had with members of her LDS ward while she served as librarian for 30 years. She and Bill enjoyed regular walks and outings with the Grantsville Senior Center. Tomboy tendencies aside, she enjoyed dancing, sewing for her young children and collecting porcelain dolls.

Nola loved her family, evidenced by her living room brimming with framed photos, and she enjoyed sending birthday cards. Five days before her death, she was the center of a family gathering at a local city park. The circle of her posterity that day is a tribute to her life and love.

Nola was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her siblings (Alvin, Katherine and David) and their spouses and a son-in-law (Kim Acton).

She is survived by her children: Nancy Otteson (Bob) of Mesa, Arizona; Debra Acton of Blanding, Utah; Keven Cole (Sherie) of Shelley, Idaho; Julie Martin (Pat) of Orem, Utah; and Randall Cole (Jennifer) of Grantsville, Utah; as well as 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at the Deseret Peak Ward (550 E. Durfee) in Grantsville, with a viewing prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same address. Interment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery following the services.

We express our heartfelt thanks to Mom’s exceptional caregivers at Osmond Senior Living. Special thanks also goes to daughter Julie and son Randall, who made it possible for Mom to live at home for as long as she did.