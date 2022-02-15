Nolan Kay Steadman, at the age of 81, returned to his Heavenly Father on Feb. 11, 2022. He had spent the last seven years battling a debilitating disease. Nolan was born June 5, 1940, to Albert and Oneda Steadman in Bennion, Utah. He was the third of five children. His family moved to Tooele in his young childhood when his father opened the OK Tire Store.

Nolan graduated from Tooele High School in 1958 and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil. He married Christie Lynn Kirk in 1966 and together they had eight children. Nolan graduated from the University of Utah later that year with a degree in business management.

After working for his father for many years Nolan and his brother Bruce sold their first motorcycle in 1967 and Steadman’s Recreation was founded. Nolan worked and grew the business for more than 40 years. He treasured the many lifelong friends he made at Steadman’s. In 2009 Nolan returned to Brazil with his wife Christie to serve a senior mission in perpetual education. As they concluded this mission, Nolan was called to serve as the Executive Secretary in the Sau Paulo Missionary Training Center and returned to Brazil with his wife for a third mission in 2011.

Nolan enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family hunting, fishing, and riding all the toys that he sold. Nolan is known for being kind, witty, and teasing his grandchildren. He served in several bishoprics and was the proverbial Young Men’s President and Scout Leader. Nolan was the oldest “teenager” we know. He was fun-loving, and never wanted to grow up.

Nolan is survived by his wife of 56 years Christie and children David (Teresa), Melissa Swan (Gary), Shara Johnson (Ryan), Natalie Snyder (Cole), Kirk (Andrea), Vanessa Knickerbocker (Joseph), Rashelle Giles (Josh); 25 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings Gary, Shauna, and Bruce.

Nolan was preceded in death by his son James Brent, his parents, sister Elaine, his grandchild Johnathan, and great-grandchild Greyson.

A viewing will be held in Nolan’s honor Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m., with the funeral following at 12 p.m. Thank you to all the special people who helped Christie care for Nolan in the last month of his life.