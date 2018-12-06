Nominations and donations welcome for annual benefit fund drive

The 41st annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is accepting donations and looking for more nominations to come in from readers for potential beneficiaries of the fund.

Each nomination should include a description of the person’s or family’s challenges, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped Randy Rasmussen of Tooele and his children Christian, Tatyanna and Justice with their medical and financial challenges.

Randy’s story and the hardships he and his family faced inspired readers to donate more than $800 and more than $5,200 in total donations to help the Rasmussen family last Christmas.

The person, persons or family chosen to receive the benefit fund are typically announced in the Transcript Bulletin by the first or second week of December. Donations to the benefit fund are delivered by Santa to the beneficiary at Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street next to City Hall.

Nominations can also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com or to the editor at bern@tooeletranscript.com.