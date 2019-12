Noreen M. Wilson (Peg) was born Nov. 23, 1924, and passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Dec. 25, 2019, with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and is survived by her children, Maureen, Mary, Mike, Michele and Marna, and their families.

Services will be held at a later time – when the weather is warm and flowers are blooming. She was the light of our lives and we were hers!

