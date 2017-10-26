Norell Richins Durfee, born in Tropic, Utah, on Nov. 24, 1932, to William and Dee Richins, passed away on Oct. 24, 2017. Mother loved her early years in southern Utah, and after marrying Frank, they returned every summer with their family for the Hatch reunion.

Tropic reservoir held a special place in her heart. Mom loved to sing with the church choir. And as Frank did, loved the time they spent with the Grantsville Riding Club. She absolutely loved all of her grandkids and great grand-children.

Survived by children: Wayne, Toni (Billy), Annette (Craig) and Kenneth Wade (Eduardo); 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, daughter Jillyn, granddaughter Cassidy, sisters Ethel and Alda, and brother Neil.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Beehive Home for their compassion and care during her stay. Viewing will be held Oct. 30 at Tate Mortuary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment at Grantsville Cemetery at 1 p.m.