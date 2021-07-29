North Tooele County firefighters battle large blazes in Montana

North Tooele County Fire Department firefighters among the Utah team of firefighters sent to battle wildfire blazes in Montana landed initially in Colstrip, a town in southeast Montana.

The fire near Colstrip grew to approximately 5,000 acres before the ground and air crews attacking the fire were able to get containment lines around the fire.

Thre firefighters have been deployed from Costrip and are headed to another fire outside of Miles City, northeast of Colstrip.

Three North Tooele County Fired Department firefighters; Captain Jason Brown, Captain Chris Unsworth, and firefighter TJ Ramos are part of a Emergency Management Assistance Compact team sent to fight wildfires in Montana,. The EMAC is a mutual aid agreement between states.

The Utah firefighters met at the Maverick Center in West Valley City for a briefing on July 22 before departing to Montana.

They are expected to be deployed for another 7-10 days, according to Randy Willden, North Tooele Fire Department chief.

There were 25 large wildfires burning in the Montana and northern Idaho area as of July 27, according to Montana Public Radio.