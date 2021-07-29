Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • A North Tooele Fire Department firefighter surveys the scene as he works to build a containment line around a fire in Montana.
  • The sun over the tent village where firefighters were staying near Colstrip, Montana
  • The Colstrip fire reached approximately 5,000 acres before it was contained.

July 29, 2021
North Tooele County firefighters battle large blazes in Montana

North Tooele County Fire Department firefighters among the Utah team of firefighters sent to battle wildfire blazes in Montana landed initially in Colstrip, a town in southeast Montana.

The fire near Colstrip grew to approximately 5,000 acres before the ground and air crews attacking the fire were able to get containment lines around the fire.

Thre firefighters have been deployed from Costrip and are headed to another fire outside of Miles City, northeast of Colstrip.

Three North Tooele County Fired Department firefighters; Captain Jason Brown, Captain Chris Unsworth, and firefighter TJ Ramos are part of a Emergency Management Assistance Compact team sent to fight wildfires in Montana,. The EMAC is a mutual aid agreement between states.

The Utah firefighters met at the Maverick Center in West Valley City for a briefing on July 22 before departing to Montana.

They are expected to be deployed for another 7-10 days, according to Randy Willden, North Tooele Fire Department chief.

There were 25 large wildfires burning in the Montana and northern Idaho area as of July 27, according to Montana Public Radio.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top