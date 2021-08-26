North Tooele Fire Department plans projects for 9/11 anniversary

20 service projects for the 20th year ♦

9/11 has been named the National Day of Service and the North Tooele Fire Department is ready to participate.

The North Tooele Fire Department is asking their residents for community project help and ideas for the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“Tooele County has asked each community to come up with some service project ideas,” said Randy Willden, North Tooele Fire Department chief. “So, since it’s the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we [the firefighters] decided that we should do 20 different service projects in the community on 9/11.”

The department created a post on their Facebook page this month asking the public for project ideas and the ideas came in by the dozens.

“We have received quite a number for service and suggestions for service,” Willden said. “We hope we will be able to perform these service projects all over the community.”

Some of the project ideas included, repairing broken fences for residents, planting new trees in Stansbury Park, and mowing weeds on properties.

The projects will be completed in Stansbury Lake Point, Erda, and Pine Canyon.

The North Tooele Fire Department is looking for volunteers to help them with these projects, as well as more project ideas.

“We all want to make our community better and this is an opportunity for people who may not be able to find a project to do on their own to help out and join forces with others who want to do projects too,” Willden said. “So, this is an opportunity for everyone to come out. It’s a good opportunity to serve the community, and get to know their neighbors and friends.”

Those who would like to volunteer or have an idea can reach out to the fire department on Facebook or call the fire station at 435-882-6730.

Many Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards and stakes around the area have volunteered to help, according to Willden.

“Some of the projects we are thinking about will take about an hour to complete,” Willden said. “Others may take around two to three hours. We plan on having all of the projects done by about noon that day, so that people can have their afternoon to themselves.”

Also on Sept. 11, the fire department will have a flag raising ceremony at 6:46 a.m. marking when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

After the flag raising ceremony, the fire department will have a breakfast for those who will be volunteering and helping out with service projects.

Volunteers and fire fighters will then go complete their service projects and then that evening, at the Utah Motorsports Campus, there will be a program at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Prior to the program at 7 p.m., all of the fire and police departments will set up displays and be there to meet the community, according to Willden.